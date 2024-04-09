Shawwal Moon Sighted in Arab Countries, Eid Al Fitr Set for Wednesday

Crescent Sighting Marks End of Ramadan, Beginning of Festive Celebrations

The eagerly awaited sighting of the Eid crescent concluded with joyous news this morning in the Arab Countries, as the Shawwal moon was sighted, paving the way for Eid Al Fitr celebrations to commence on Wednesday.

Following a night of anticipation for the sighting of the crescent, the Moon finally graced the skies in the morning hours of Tuesday, April 9, bringing an end to the holy month of Ramadan and signaling the advent of Shawwal 1445 AH.

Having not spotted the crescent on Monday night, the Moon sighting committee swiftly declared Eid Al Fitr for Wednesday, April 10, across the UAE. This announcement heralds the beginning of a nine-day holiday period for residents to revel in festive joy and celebration.

An image released by the Astronomy Centre captures the faint crescent at 10:15 am, offering a glimpse of the celestial event. Despite cloudy weather hindering visibility at the Al-Khatt Astronomical Observatory, the crescent’s sighting brought elation to observers across the Emirates.

في أول صورة لهلال شهر شوال



هلال شهر شوال 1445هـ كما تم تصويره نهارا يوم الثلاثاء 09 إبريل 2024م من أبوظبي بواسطة مرصد الختم الفلكي، وذلك في الساعة 10:15 صباحا بتوقيت الإمارات. بعد القمر عن الشمس 7.5 درجة. يبدو الهلال بصعوبة بسبب الجو الغائم في المرصد. pic.twitter.com/UnmZurZEw1 — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) April 9, 2024

Earlier forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology had anticipated cloudy and rainy weather during certain days of the long festive weekend. However, the auspicious sighting of the Shawwal moon has dispelled any concerns, setting the stage for vibrant Eid festivities.

In solidarity with the UAE, Saudi Arabia also announced the commencement of Eid Al Fitr on Wednesday, April 10, after facing similar challenges with crescent observation due to cloudy skies in the region.

As preparations for Eid Al Fitr celebrations gain momentum, communities eagerly anticipate the opportunity to gather with loved ones and partake in cherished traditions, marking the conclusion of Ramadan with joy and gratitude.