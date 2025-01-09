Shiva Thapa and Sachin Siwach Shine on Day 2 of Men’s Boxing Nationals

Bareilly: Shiva Thapa, the reigning welterweight (60-65 kg) champion, began his title defence at the Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship with an impressive performance on Day 2.

Shiva Thapa Dominates in Title Defence

Representing Assam, Thapa, who made history as the youngest Indian boxer to qualify for the Olympics at London 2012, defeated Enayat Khan 5-0 in his opening bout. His commanding victory sets a strong tone for his campaign in the championship.

Also Read: ‘Ek Farzi Love Story’ Trailer Explores Love and Online Fame in the Digital Age

Sachin Siwach Impresses in Opening Bout

Former World Youth Boxing Champion Sachin Siwach, representing the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), also made a stellar start. He secured an emphatic 5-0 victory against Akshay, marking his presence in the competition.

Thrilling Matches Highlight Day 2

Flyweight (47-50 kg) Category: Rajasthan’s Devansh Solanki defeated Uttar Pradesh’s Vikas Singh with a unanimous decision in the opening bout. Ashutosh Yadav of Chhattisgarh delivered a dominant Round 1 performance to overcome Gujarat’s Akleem Khan.

Rajasthan’s Devansh Solanki defeated Uttar Pradesh’s Vikas Singh with a unanimous decision in the opening bout. Ashutosh Yadav of Chhattisgarh delivered a dominant Round 1 performance to overcome Gujarat’s Akleem Khan. Session 4 Highlights: SSCB reinforced their dominance with victories across multiple categories. Hitesh Gulia, Deepak, Jugnoo, and Vishal secured wins in the Light Middleweight, Welterweight, Cruiserweight, and Heavyweight divisions, respectively.

SSCB reinforced their dominance with victories across multiple categories. Hitesh Gulia, Deepak, Jugnoo, and Vishal secured wins in the Light Middleweight, Welterweight, Cruiserweight, and Heavyweight divisions, respectively. Rajasthan’s Strong Show: Priyadarshi Singh Ashiya (light middleweight), Pushpendra Singh (cruiserweight), and Harsh Choudhary (heavyweight) emerged victorious, showcasing Rajasthan’s overall mastery in the championship.

Championship Details

Organized by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the week-long tournament is being held at Invertis University, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, from January 7-13.

Key Highlights:

Participation: Nearly 300 boxers from state units across India are competing in various weight categories.

Nearly 300 boxers from state units across India are competing in various weight categories. Structure: Teams consist of up to ten boxers, with matches conducted under World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules. Bouts include three three-minute rounds with one-minute rest periods.

Teams consist of up to ten boxers, with matches conducted under World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules. Bouts include three three-minute rounds with one-minute rest periods. Scoring System: A 10-point-must scoring system is in effect.

Defending Champions SSCB Continue to Dominate

Team SSCB, the two-time defending champions, remain a formidable force, aiming for their third consecutive title in the championship.