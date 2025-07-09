Shubman Gill Hits Career-Best Test Ranking; Harry Brook Becomes World No. 1 Batter

India captain Shubman Gill has achieved a career-best sixth position in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings following his sensational performances against England. Gill’s marathon scores of 269 and 161 made him only the second batter in history to register 150+ scores in both innings of a Test and earned him the second-highest aggregate in Test match history with 430 runs.

He jumped 15 places from 21st to 6th in the latest update. His previous highest was 14th, which he achieved in September 2023.

Harry Brook Replaces Joe Root as World No. 1 Test Batter

England’s Harry Brook has climbed back to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test Batting Rankings after scoring 158 runs in the first innings of the second Test in Birmingham. This marks his second time at the top, having earlier held the position briefly in December last year.

His rise has pushed Joe Root to second place, losing 18 rating points in the process.

Other Test Batting Gainers: Jadeja, Jamie Smith Shine

Ravindra Jadeja : Moved up six places to 39th after scoring 89 and an unbeaten 69.

: Moved up after scoring 89 and an unbeaten 69. Jamie Smith: Entered the top 10 for the first time, climbing 16 spots to 10th after scores of 184 not out and 88.

India’s Bowlers Also Make Big Gains

Mohammad Siraj : Advanced six places to 22nd after taking seven wickets in the match.

: Advanced after taking seven wickets in the match. Akash Deep: Rose 39 places to 45th after a remarkable ten-wicket haul.

Wiaan Mulder Climbs Across Rankings After Record Knock

South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder, who scored an unbeaten 367 against Zimbabwe, has made massive gains:

Batting : Up 34 places to 22nd .

: Up . Bowling : Up four places to 48th .

: Up . All-Rounders: Jumped to 3rd position, just behind Ravindra Jadeja and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Other South Africa and West Indies Players on the Rise

David Bedingham : Up to 43rd in batting.

: Up to in batting. Lhuan-dre Pretorius : Climbs to 60th .

: Climbs to . Corbin Bosch : Up to 51st in bowling.

: Up to in bowling. Cameron Green (AUS) : Moved to 45th .

: Moved to . Beau Webster (AUS) : Reached 50th .

: Reached . Roston Chase (WI) : Up four places to 81st .

: Up four places to . Brandon King (WI) : Soared 60 places to 83rd .

: Soared . Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph: Both moved up six places to 29th and 31st, respectively.

ODI Rankings: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Players Gain Ground

Following Sri Lanka’s 2-1 ODI series win over Bangladesh:

Charith Asalanka : Climbed to 6th after a knock of 106 .

: Climbed to after a knock of . Kusal Mendis : Entered the top 10 for the first time with his 124-run innings .

: Entered the for the first time with his . Janith Liyanage : Up seven places to 44th .

: Up . Towhid Hridoy (BAN): Moved to 51st.

Hasaranga Back in Top 10 ODI Bowlers

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga jumped 11 places to enter the Top 10 ODI Bowling Rankings, currently holding eighth place.