Smriti Irani is back as Tulsi Virani after 25 years with ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reboot

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Smriti Irani is making headlines once again — this time not for her political work, but for her return to television. The actress-turned-politician will be seen reprising her iconic role of Tulsi Virani in the reboot of the hit daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

First Look of Tulsi Virani Revealed

The makers recently unveiled the first look of Smriti Irani from the reboot. Dressed in a maroon saree with a rich zari border, Smriti completes her Tulsi look with a large red bindi, traditional gold jewelry, and a black-beaded mangalsutra. The look has already stirred nostalgia among longtime fans of the show.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: A Legendary Legacy

Originally aired between 2000 and 2008, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of Indian television’s most popular serials. The show remained at the No.1 spot for nearly seven consecutive years, making Tulsi Virani a household name.

Why Smriti Irani Left the Show

In an interview with Barkha Dutt and Karan Johar on We the Women, Irani revealed she had signed a contract in 2014 to return to the serial. However, after winning a seat in Parliament, she had to break the agreement due to her new responsibilities as a political leader. Irani said she received a call from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) instructing her to prepare for a ministerial oath, which shifted her priorities from acting to public service.

“Serving the Nation is Greater Than Fame” – Irani

Reflecting on her choice to leave the entertainment industry for politics, Smriti recalled the words of late actor Rishi Kapoor, who once told her that serving the country is more meaningful than stardom. Smriti Irani emphasized that while acting was her first love, contributing to national service held a higher purpose in her life.

Nostalgia for Long-Time Fans

With Smriti Irani returning to her iconic role, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot is expected to blend nostalgia with fresh storytelling. Fans of Indian television from the early 2000s are excited to see Tulsi Virani back on screen, making this reboot one of the most anticipated comebacks of the year.