HYDRA Has Power to Demolish Illegal Constructions Without Prior Notice: Commissioner Ranganath

Hyderabad: HYDRA (Hyderabad Revenue and Disaster Response Authority) Commissioner Ranganath clarified that the agency has the legal power to demolish encroachments without issuing prior notices, especially in areas such as lakes, nalas (drains), railway lines, and similar locations.

During a face-to-face interactive session held on Sunday evening with netizens at SaiyamtramX, Ranganath responded to public concerns and clarified HYDRA’s actions and responsibilities.

Also Read: Winning Edgbaston Test a very proud moment, can never forget this, says Akash Deep

Citizens Can Seek Legal Remedies for Compensation

Ranganath emphasized that affected parties have the right to approach civil or criminal courts to seek legal solutions or compensation, if they feel wronged by demolition drives.

NRI Concerns Over Property Investments

An NRI netizen raised concern about trusting builders and investing from abroad, only to see properties being demolished. Ranganath responded by advising citizens to refer to the HMDA’s official lake FTL maps and verify land legality before purchasing. He assured that HYDRA, as the Lake Protection Committee Chair, would finalize Full Tank Levels (FTLs) for lakes within the next 2–3 months.

“We Expected Criticism, But Public Awareness Has Improved”

Ranganath said the team was well aware they would face criticism and backlash when HYDRA was formed, but now, public awareness on FTL zones has significantly improved. While HYDRA coordinates with various departments, actual demolition authority lies with Revenue, Municipal, and Irrigation departments, he clarified.

HYDRA Ties Up With NRSC for Accurate Lake Boundary Mapping

HYDRA has signed an MoU with NRSC (National Remote Sensing Centre) to determine lake boundaries using records, Survey of India topographical maps, and village cadastral maps. Many FTLs in Hyderabad have changed over time due to encroachments and silt accumulation, affecting natural water flow.

Owaisi College Encroachment Under Legal Review

Regarding alleged encroachments by Owaisi Educational Institutions, Ranganath stated that a preliminary notice had been issued for Suram Cheruvu (lake), but a final notification is on hold due to pending Public Interest Litigations (PILs). He added that nearly 10,000 underprivileged Muslim students study at Owaisi College, and HYDRA is considering the social sensitivity of the issue.

HYDRA’s Weekly Action Plan for Quick Grievance Redressal

Ranganath highlighted that thousands of complaints are being addressed through HYDRA’s weekly public grievance redressal program:

Monday: Prajavani (public grievance day)

Prajavani (public grievance day) Tuesday: Technical development reviews

Technical development reviews Wednesday–Thursday: Field inspections

Field inspections Friday: Meetings

Meetings Saturday: Workshops

Each complaint is assigned to an officer for preliminary investigation before demolition, with a review of documents and on-ground inspection.

“CM Revanth Reddy Trusted Me with HYDRA”: Ranganath

Commissioner Ranganath shared that during his time as Warangal Commissioner, he boldly acted against land grabbers, including political leaders, earning the trust of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who then entrusted him with HYDRA’s leadership.

He rejected claims that HYDRA targets only poor settlements, adding that certain groups are spreading misinformation despite no connection to Moosi or the affected zones.