Winning Edgbaston Test a very proud moment, can never forget this, says Akash Deep

Birmingham: Fast bowler Akash Deep expressed immense pride and joy after playing a key role in India’s first-ever Test win at Edgbaston, describing it as a moment he will cherish for the rest of his life. India defeated England by a massive 336-run margin to level the five-match series 1-1.

Akash claimed a brilliant 10-wicket haul (10/147) in the match, including 6/99 in the second innings, as England were bowled out for 271 while chasing a daunting target of 608 on Day 5.

“Can Never Forget This Moment,” Says Akash Deep

Speaking to bcci.tv, Akash said:

“It’s a very proud moment. I can never forget this moment in my life. The biggest thing is that we won the match in which I took five wickets. So this is a very proud moment for me that I chipped in with my contribution to make my team win. I wouldn’t have been as happy with the first five wickets if this match had been a draw.”

Siraj Ranks Edgbaston Win Among Top 3 Matches of His Career

Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who also shined with 6/70 in the first innings, said the Edgbaston win ranks as the third best match of his career after Gabba and Lord’s.

“This is the third best match of my life. The first was Gabba, the second was Lord’s. It’s a great feeling to have made a comeback and create history here with Shubman and Akash.”

Siraj praised Akash’s performance and revealed he had advised him to focus online and length instead of chasing wickets. “If he’s lucky, he’ll get five. And next day, he actually got it.”

Pant Reflects on Redemption After 2022 Heartbreak

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who played a key knock of 65 in the second innings, expressed relief at finally completing the unfinished business from India’s 2022 tour of England.

“Last time when we came here, the task was incomplete. This time, I’m so happy that we were able to achieve it.”

He also emphasized the team’s evolution and learning:

“We always talk about learning as a team and reaching the next level — this win is a sign of that.”

Jadeja Praises Gill’s Leadership and Team’s Collective Effort

Veteran Ravindra Jadeja, who made fifties in both innings and took wickets, hailed Shubman Gill’s first win as Test captain, calling it a special moment for the team.

“It will be special for Shubman. He played very well in both innings. As a captain and batter, it was a perfect match for him.”

Jadeja added:

“All in all, I would like to congratulate the entire team. Everyone put in good effort, and we achieved a great victory.”

A Landmark Test Match for Indian Cricket

The historic win at Edgbaston marks a significant milestone in India’s Test history. With standout performances from Gill, Akash, Siraj, Pant, and Jadeja, the team showed resilience, depth, and a hunger to rewrite past results. With the series now level, all eyes are on the third Test at Lord’s starting July 10.