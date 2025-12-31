Smriti Mandhana Tipped as Orange Cap Favourite by Aakash Chopra for WPL 2026

New Delhi: Former India opener Aakash Chopra has tipped Delhi Capitals (DC) to clinch the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) and suggested Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana could emerge as the tournament’s leading run‑scorer. DC are three-time runners-up in the WPL and are eyeing to break their title jinx under new skipper Jemimah Rodrigues. “I think Delhi Capitals will win, this time around. They have put together a very good squad and they have reached the finals all three times. Let them win it once,” said Chopra on JioStar.

He also felt that apart from Smriti, her opening partner Shafali Verma could be an orange cap contender. “I think it could be RCB captain, Smriti Mandhana, to score the most number of runs this WPL season. Smriti Mandhana might be the frontrunner in the race to win the Orange Cap and she might even win it. Alongside her, I feel, Shafali Verma, who will open for the Delhi Capitals, could be a strong contender as well.” Chopra further felt both Deepti Sharma and Sree Charani can bag big awards in WPL 2026. “I think Deepti Sharma can register a hat-trick of winning the Player of the Tournament award.

Also read:‘Border Failures, Terror Attacks’: Abhishek Banerjee Launches Sharp Attack on Amit Shah

The form she is in currently, she has been unstoppable and I also think that since she has started doing well in the WPL, there has been a significant improvement in her overall game. “So, this could be her season again. I think Shree Charani might win the Emerging Player of the Season award. She had a fantastic World Cup and I feel she will be the tournament’s best spinner.”

Chopra signed off by saying who could win the MI-RCB opening game at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 9. “I will go with Mumbai Indians for this clash. Obviously, very little to choose between the two sides, but Mumbai.”