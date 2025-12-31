‘Border Failures, Terror Attacks’: Abhishek Banerjee Launches Sharp Attack on Amit Shah

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP, Abhishek Banerjee, on Tuesday, launched scathing attacks against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah while reacting to the latter’s remarks on infiltration in West Bengal and called him as the “country’s unsuccessful Union Home Minister”. The Trinamool Congress General Secretary left for Delhi on Tuesday afternoon to meet the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to launch protests against the ongoing hearing sessions on claims and objections regarding the draft voters’ list in West Bengal.

Before leaving for Delhi, Abhishek Banerjee interacted with the media persons at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, and during that interaction, he launched a scathing attack against the Union Home Minister. He also referred to the recent comments of BJP Lok Sabha member from Ranaghat constituency in Nadia district, Jagannath Sarkar, and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from the state, Ananta Maharaj in attacking Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Recently, Ananta Maharaj described Home Minister Amit Shah as a Pakistani by origin and hence an infiltrator. At the same time, Jagannath Sarkar said that the international borders with Bangladesh will cease to exist if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal after the 2026 Assembly elections. Even after that, the two MPs of the party were not slapped with a show-cause notice on behalf of the BJP leadership. And as the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is responsible for the safety at the borders,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

Also Read: How to Check Your Name in Telangana SIR 2002 Voter List Online: Step-by-Step Guide

According to the Trinamool leader, the recent terror blast in Delhi took place just four days before the recently concluded Bihar Assembly polls. “Four terrorists killed 26 tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir four days before that. The Border Security Force, which is responsible for border security, is under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry.

The Delhi Police is also under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry. What had the Union Home Minister done to address these issues? He is the unsuccessful Union Home Minister since the Independence of India,” Abhishek Banerjee said. He also rubbished Home Minister Shah’s claims earlier on Tuesday, assuring voters from the Matua community and other religious refugees applying for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act of their voting rights.

“On the one hand, the Union Home Minister is assuring the Matuas in West Bengal of their voting rights. On the other hand, the Matua representative of BJP in the Lok Sabha, Shantanu Thakur, is claiming that it would not matter if the names of Matuas are deleted from the voters’ list. This is an example of dichotomy and divisive politics,” Abhishek Banerjee added.