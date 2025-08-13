Hyderabad Horror: Snake Found in Curry Puff at Bakery, Woman Lodges Police Complaint: Video

Jadcherla: A shocking incident occurred in Jadcherla when a woman discovered a snake inside a curry puff she had purchased from Iyengar Bakery, located within the Jadcherla municipality limits.

According to reports, a woman named Srishaila bought an egg puff and a curry puff from the bakery. Upon reaching home, she opened the curry puff to share with her children, only to find a snake inside. Horrified and shaken, she immediately took the puff back to the bakery and confronted the owner.

However, instead of offering a proper explanation, the bakery owner allegedly responded carelessly and gave irrelevant answers. Upset by this attitude, Srishaila, along with her family members, went to the Jadcherla police station and filed a complaint.

Police have received the complaint and have started an investigation into the incident.

In recent times, similar incidents have been reported from various places — a lizard in biryani, another in samosas, and now a snake in a puff. Such cases highlight the negligence of shopkeepers, many of whom, driven by the greed to spend less and earn more, completely disregard public health and safety.

Already, much of the food sold outside is either made with chemicals or prepared in unhygienic conditions. In bakeries and hotels especially, poor-quality oils, vegetables, and flours are often used in ways that can lead to obesity and serious health problems. Now, with poisonous and dangerous creatures also being found in food items, the risk has become even greater.

Authorities must take the strictest possible action in such cases. Shopkeepers, bakery owners, or hoteliers found guilty of selling adulterated or contaminated food — whether it contains lizards, snakes, or any other harmful substances — should face heavy fines and have their establishments sealed. Small penalties or warnings will make no difference; such individuals will continue their business fearlessly unless strong action is taken.

As ordinary citizens, it is our responsibility to take care of our own health and that of our children. The danger is not only in what we can see — often, the unseen threats are even worse. It is best to avoid outside food as much as possible, or at least purchase it from places where hygiene is strictly maintained. Homemade food offers a level of love, care, and cleanliness that cannot be matched anywhere else in the world.

