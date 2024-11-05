Some Quranic Trees with Hidden Names- A Scientific Review: Dr. MIH Farooqi

The word Shajar (Plural- Ashjar) or Tree (Plural- Trees) has been used in Quran 26 times from 18 Surahs Some with their names and some without (Hidden) names.

For instance, the Forbidden Tree responsible for the Fall of Adam has not been named. Similarly, the name of the Flame Tree, which is said to have attracted Prophet Moses’ attention, is also not given. Few examples of such trees are discussed below.



Adam’s Forbidden Tree

In three Verses of the Qur’an Forbidden Tree has been mentioned in the context of the story of Adam disobeying the God, resulting in his Fall from Jannah i.e. Paradise. None of these Verses give direct or any indirect reference of the nature of the tree is made.

For instance, the Verse 35, 36 of SURAH II says:

We said: ‘O Adam! Dwell thou and thy wife in the Garden and eat of the bountiful things therein as (where and when) ye will; but approach not this tree or ye run into harm and transgression’’. (35) But Satan deceived them, leading to their fall from the state they were in, and We said, “Descend from the heavens to the earth as enemies to each other. You will find in the earth a residence and provision for your appointed stay (36)



It is further explained in SURAH VII, V 19-22:

“And to Adam, you said, ‘Live in the garden with your wife and eat from whatever you like, but do not approach this tree, or you will be among the wrongdoers'” (Verse 19) “Then Satan whispered to them to make them see things differently”(Verse 20): “And he promised them, ‘I am truly your advisor'”(Verse 21 “And he led them astray with deception, and when they ate from the tree, it became apparent” (Verse 22):



Further description is in Verse 120 of Surah Taha (XX):

“But Satan whispered to him, saying, “O Adam! Shall I show you the Tree of Immortality and a kingdom that does not fade away?””.

Most of the commentators of the Qur’an like Allama Yusuf Ali (The Meaning of Glorious Quran) and Maulana Majid Daryabadi (Tafseer-e-Majidi) have refrained from naming or identifying this tree. However, Maulana Usmani (Usmani, Mohammad Sana-ullah; Tafseer-e-Mazhari) (Commentary of the Quran -Urdu), does state that there is a great deal of difference of opinion amongst theologians about the identity of this tree.

According to some Arab Islamic traditions, the forbidden tree in the Garden of Eden was identified with wheat (Triticum aestvum) whereas some other identified it as grape (Vitis Vinifera) and Fig (Ficus carica) Still some scholars are of the opinion that the word Shajar actually means the Tree of Knowledge. But Allama Yusuf Ali says it was the Tree of Evil.



This very Forbidden Tree is also mentioned in the Bible (Smith, William and J.M. Fuller; The Dictionary of Bible) and researchers have given various interpretations as to its identity. Some say it was lemon (Citrus limon); others think that it refers to Apricot (Prunus armeniaca) whereas few are of the opinion that it was in fact the Fig tree (Ficus carica), the big leaves of which provided the cover to the nakedness of Adam and Eve.

However, the majority of the researchers claim that the tree in dispute was nothing else but the Apple Tree (Malus pumila).

Flame Tree of Moses



In SURAH XXVIII (V. 29-30), the Flame Tree episode is told in the following manner: –

Now when Moses had fulfilled the term, and was travelling with his family, he perceived a fire in the direction of Mount Tur. He said to his family: Tarry ye; I perceive a fire; I hope to bring you from there some information or a burning Firebrand that ye may warm yourselves. (29) But when he came to the (Fire), a voice was heard from the right bank of the valley, from a tree in hallowed ground: ‘‘O Moses’ Verily I am God, the Lord of the Worlds.’’(30)



In addition of the above, two other Verses (SURAH Taha XX, V. 10; SURAH XXVII, V.7) also contain the narration of the Flame Tree

respectfully as follows:

When he saw a fire, he said to his family, “Wait here, ˹for˺ I have spotted a fire. Perhaps I can bring you a torch from it or find some guidance at the fire.”

and

“Remember when Moses said to his family, ‘I have spotted a fire. I will either bring you some directions from there, or a burning torch so you may warm yourselves'”

Prophet Moses was travelling with his followers in the Sinai desert when he saw a distant tree which looked as if it was burning. On approaching near this tree, he did not find the fire and instead heard a voice ‘‘I am God, the Lord of the World’’.

According to Allama Yusuf Ali, the appearance of the burning tree was in fact reflection of the Glory of God, and it has nothing to do with the true fire (Note No. 3361).

Several scientists think that the tree from which Prophet Moses heard the voice, and which looked like Flame Tree, was Acacia nilotica (Arab. -Sunt) or A.seyal (Arab. -Talh or Seyyal). According to Smith (Smith, William and J.M. Fuller; The Dictionary of Bible,), flowers of these two trees are yellow but a parasite (climber) named Loranthus acaciae, with profuse red flowers covers the entire Acacia trees and gives an impression of a Flame from a distance. This parasitic climber is also known as Acacia-strap flower or Mistletoe. Hence the most likely explanation of the Flame Tree is the appearance of Acacia seyal completely covered with red flowers of Loranthus acaciae.



Watt (Watt, George; (A Dictionary of the Economic Products of India), has reported that there are many forest trees all over the world, particularly in the tropics, which are known as Flame Trees because their red shiny flowers give an impression of a Flame when viewed from a distance. Some of the so-called Flame Trees listed by Watt are many like Butea monosperma (Hindi: Tesu, Plas)

If the Flame Tree of Prophet Moses is taken as Acacia seyal (Arab. -Talh) then it is of interest to note that the same tree has also been mentioned in SURAH Waqia (LVI, V.29) wherein a scene of Paradise has been projected and in SURAH Fath (XXIII, V. 18) wherein the incidence of Bai-at Rizwan is narrated

Tree of Bai’at al-Rizwan



Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) along with his followers left Madina for Mecca but the Journey ended at Hudaibiya and the Prophet asked his followers to join him in a pious undertaking-the Bai’at al-Rizwan. He received a very good response to his Call. This incidence is told in the following Verse (18) of SURAH Al-Fath (XLVIII).

God’s Good Pleasure was on the Believers when they swore Fealty to thee under the Tree-: He knew what was in their hearts, and He sent down Tranquility to them; and he rewarded them with a speedy Victory.

Some Indian theologians have written that the tree under which the Holy Prophet had taken Fealty Oath was either a Kikar (Acacia) or a Ber (Ziziphus) tree.

However, it must be borne in mind that Ziziphus are not shady trees whereas old Acacia trees do provide shade and in view of the common occurrence of Acacias in the region of Mecca and Madina, the most likely tree of Baiat Rizwan is Acacia seyal (Arab. -Talh). This is the same tree which is mentioned in SURAH Waqia (Pl see Chapter Acacia).



Allama Yusuf Ali has written that the tree of Bai’at al-Rizwan (most likely the Talh) was cut down because after the death of the Prophet, people started venerating this tree to the extent of superstition.

Fire Producing Trees

The ancient technique of providing fire was through striking or rubbing two stones or hard woods. The old Arab method was to rub two pieces of shaped wood, one of which was called Afar and the other Markh. According to Allama Yusuf Ali (Note No. 40261) the Markh used to be a twig from a kind of spreading tree, Cynanchum viminale (Family: Asclepiadaceae).

The references of fire by tree in the Qur’an are as follows: –

SURAH XXVI, V.80

‘‘The same Who produces for you fire out of the green tree, when behold! Ye kindle therewith (Your own fire)

SURAH LVI, V.72

Is it ye who grow the tree which feeds the fire, or do We grow it?

Goodly Tree and Evil Tree – (Shajar Taiyaba – Shajar Khsbisa)

The description of Goodly and Evil Tree in the Quranic Verses is as follows:-

SURAH XIV, V:24

Seest thou not how God sets forth a parable? A goodly Word like a goodly tree, whose root is firmly fixed and its branches (reach) to the heavens, –

SURAH XIV, V: 26

And the parable of an evil word is that of an evil tree. It is torn up by the root from the surface of the earth: It has no stability.

Muslim theologians in general have not identified the Goodly and Evil Tree. But if one examines deeply the above two Verses, it can be assumed that the strongly rooted Goodly Tree with its branches reaching heavens may be the Sidrah of Sidrat al-Muntaha (Plants of Quran by Dr. M.Iqtedar H. Farooqi) and opposite to it the weak Evil Tree may be the Zaqqum of Hell (Pl. see Chapter Zaqqum in Plants of the Quran).