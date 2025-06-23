Sonam Kapoor Donates 12 Inches of Hair to Charity, Debuts Summer-Ready Look

Mumbai: Renowned actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor has made headlines once again—this time for a heartfelt gesture. The actress recently chopped off 12 inches of her hair and donated it to charity, sharing her transformation with fans on Instagram.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Sonam is seen getting a major haircut and embracing a fresh new look. “I decided to cut 12 inches of my hair. It doesn’t seem that much in the video, but it’s a foot of hair,” Sonam said.

She added, “I have very long and thick hair, thanks to my genetics — i.e., Anil Kapoor.” The actress revealed that she made the decision with the help of her longtime hairstylist, Pete Burkill.

A Refreshing Summer Makeover

Though her hair remains long, Sonam expressed joy and satisfaction with the cut. “It’s still really long hair, but I’m very happy and refreshed for the summer. Lots of love!” she shared with her followers.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Decided to cut off 12 inches off my hair and give it away! @peteburkill thanks @anilskapoor for the genes.”

What’s Next for Sonam Kapoor?

On the work front, Sonam is gearing up for her upcoming political romance drama “Battle of Bittora,” based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestselling novel. The film will be produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company in association with Communication Network.

Musical Hits That Still Resonate

The actress also reflected on her musical hits, including the title track of “Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo” and the party anthem “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” from Khoobsurat. Both songs recently crossed one billion views on YouTube.

“It feels like it happened just yesterday… I’m touched that people still love the song,” said Sonam, recalling the impact of “Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.”

A Stylish Star with a Big Heart

Sonam Kapoor’s latest act of kindness has won the internet. Whether it’s setting fashion trends or contributing to meaningful causes, she continues to use her platform for good—making a mark both on and off screen.