Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Childhood Memories in Adorable Birthday Tribute to Her Brother

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media on Monday to wish her brother Anand Bhatia a warm and emotional happy birthday. Sharing personal throwback pictures and calling him by his adorable nickname “Pupu,” the Baahubali star melted hearts with her tribute to their unbreakable sibling bond.

“Thank You for a Childhood Full of Masti and Love” – Tamannaah

Posting a series of heartwarming images on her Instagram handle, Tamannaah wrote:

The first image captures a playful moment where Anand is styling Tamannaah’s hair into a makeshift moustache, followed by childhood throwback photos with their parents and another of toddler Tamannaah sitting beside her brother on a bed.

Siblings Reunite Soon as Tamannaah Misses Brother Living Abroad

Known for being extremely close to her family, Tamannaah often shares glimpses of her love for her brother on social media. In her post, she expressed how much she misses him, especially since Anand lives abroad, and how she’s eagerly awaiting their next reunion.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Upcoming Film: ‘Vvan – Force of the Forest’

On the professional front, Tamannaah is currently busy filming her next big venture “Vvan: Force of the Forest,” where she will share the screen for the first time with Sidharth Malhotra. The film is expected to hit theatres on May 15, 2026.

Set in the dense forests of Central India, Vvan promises a unique cinematic experience inspired by ancient Indian folklore, hidden temples, and age-old legends that blur the line between myth and reality.