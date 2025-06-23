Actor Vijay Deverakonda in Trouble Over Kashmir Speech – Full Details Inside

Hyderabad: A case of abetment to death has been registered against popular Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda at the Rayadurgam Police Station in Gachibowli, following a complaint over controversial comments made during a film event.

Controversial Remarks at Film Event Spark Outrage

The complaint stems from Deverakonda’s speech at a retro pre-release event for actor Suriya’s film on April 26. During his address, Vijay Deverakonda referenced the Pahalgam terror attack and made politically charged remarks about Kashmir and Pakistan, stating:

“Kashmir is ours. The people of Kashmir are our selves. Pakistan is waging war against India in the same way that it did 500 years ago. But there is no need for India to wage war against Pakistan. Without food or water, their own people will wage war against Pakistan.” Also Read: Jubilee Hills By-Election: AIMIM Prepares to Challenge Congress and BRS

The statement, especially the reference to “500 years ago”, triggered backlash from tribal community leaders, who felt the remark was historically insensitive and hurtful.

Complaint Filed by Tribal Leader Ashok Kumar Nayak

On May 17, Ashok Kumar Nayak, also known as Ashok Rathod, who serves as the State President of the Tribal Communities Joint Action Committee, filed a formal complaint. He alleged that Deverakonda’s comment — interpreted as referring to tribal involvement in historical conflicts — had deeply offended tribal sentiments.

Nayak argued that such statements could provoke social unrest and dishonor the role of tribal communities in Indian history.

FIR Registered Under Serious Charges

On Saturday, June 22, the Rayadurgam police registered a case against Vijay Deverakonda under Sections related to abetment to death and hurting religious or community sentiments. Police have not yet issued an official statement on the next steps of the investigation.

Legal experts indicate that abetment to death is a serious non-bailable offense, although it remains unclear if the case will escalate to a custodial investigation.

Social Media Divided Over Actor’s Remarks

The controversy has gone viral on social media, with netizens and fans divided in their response. While some support Deverakonda’s patriotic tone, others have criticized the actor for making politically sensitive statements in a public entertainment forum.

Vijay Deverakonda Yet to Respond

As of now, Vijay Deverakonda has not issued a public statement or clarification on the matter. His legal team has also not responded to media queries. Industry insiders expect the actor to either release a statement or seek anticipatory bail, depending on the direction the investigation takes.VijayDeverakonda