SpaceX Starship to Carry Tesla’s Optimus Robot to Mars, Human Landings Likely by 2031

New Delhi: SpaceX Plans Mars Mission with Starship, Human Landings Expected by 2031 SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company’s massive Starship rocket system, the world’s largest and most powerful space vehicle, will be used for Mars missions starting in 2026. The ultimate goal is to send humans to the Red Planet, with potential landings beginning by 2031, Musk shared in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.

Starship to Carry Tesla Humanoid Robot Optimus to Mars by 2026

Musk revealed that SpaceX’s Starship will first launch for Mars by the end of next year, with the Tesla humanoid robot, Optimus, onboard. Optimus, part of SpaceX’s broader Mars colonization plan, will be one of the first to test the conditions on Mars. Musk indicated that human landings could occur as early as 2029, depending on the conditions, but he stressed that 2031 is a more realistic target.

“Starship departs for Mars at the end of next year, carrying Optimus,” Musk wrote on X. “If those landings go well, then human landings may start as soon as 2029, although 2031 is more likely.”

Starship: The Key to Musk’s Mars Colonization Vision

The Starship rocket, which is a colossal 30-foot-wide and 397-foot-tall vehicle, is central to Musk’s vision of establishing a human settlement on Mars. The system includes the Super Heavy booster, which is the first-stage booster, and the Starship upper-stage spacecraft, a 50-meter-long spacecraft designed for long-term space missions.

Musk has long expressed his ambition to shift at least one million people to Mars, highlighting that “civilisation only passes the single-planet Great Filter when Mars can survive even if Earth supply ships stop coming.” He envisions a future where trips to Mars are as routine as flights across the country.

Moon Base and Mars Cities: Musk’s Broader Vision

In addition to Mars, Musk’s long-term plans include the construction of a base on the Moon. “Humanity should have a moon base, cities on Mars, and be out there among the stars,” Musk emphasized in his post on X.

Setback for SpaceX’s Starship as Communication Is Lost During Test Flight

While Musk’s vision for interplanetary travel gains momentum, SpaceX recently faced a setback with Starship during its eighth test flight. Shortly after liftoff on March 7, SpaceX lost communication with the spacecraft. Seven minutes after launch, the Super Heavy booster was captured by the “Mechazilla” arms at Starbase’s launch tower, but the Starship spacecraft lost altitude control and lost communication with the ground.

The final contact with Starship was made approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds after liftoff, marking another challenge for the ambitious space program. This wasn’t the first issue with Starship’s test flights, as contact was also lost during the seventh test flight.

FAA Investigation and Future Starship Flights

To proceed with further Starship flights, SpaceX must receive clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which has launched an investigation into the recent setbacks.

SpaceX’s Ambitious Mars Mission and Future Outlook

Despite the recent setback, SpaceX’s plans for Mars missions remain on track, with Starship poised to play a crucial role in humanity’s potential move to Mars. The company’s continued development of the Starship rocket and ambitious timeline for human landings reflect Musk’s long-term vision of making interplanetary travel a reality.