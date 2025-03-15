Indian Startups Raise Over $462 Million in Strong Funding Week

New Delhi: Indian Startups See Surge in Investment, raising $462 Million in One Week the Indian startup ecosystem experienced a significant boost this week, with 19 startups collectively raising approximately $462.27 million in funding. This surge highlights growing investor confidence in the Indian market and marks a notable increase compared to the previous week when 30 startups secured around $355.02 million.

Strong Funding Across Growth-Stage and Early-Stage Startups

The funding rounds were spread across six growth-stage deals and ten early-stage deals, with three startups opting not to disclose their funding details. Bengaluru continued its dominance, accounting for ten of the funding deals, while cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and others also saw notable investments.

Fintech and Edtech Lead the Way in Funding

Fintech and edtech startups emerged as the top performers, securing three deals each. Meanwhile, startups in the gaming, healthtech, and energy sectors raised funds through two deals each. Other industries, such as e-commerce, aerospace, and manufacturing, also attracted substantial investor interest.

Noteworthy Growth-Stage Deals

Among the growth-stage startups, a Series B round for cross-border neobanking startup Zolve led the pack. The round was led by Craegis. Additionally, specialty chemicals sourcing platform Scimplify raised $40 million in a Series B round, and luxury fashion platform Purple Style Labs raised the same amount in a Series E round. Aerospace firm Ransons Aerospace, SaaS platform Infinite Uptime, and Incred Finance also attracted funding.

Early-Stage Funding Sees Significant Activity

In the early-stage segment, 10 startups raised a combined total of $29.77 million. Renewable energy company Amrut Energy led this segment with an impressive $11.5 million investment. Other startups like energy storage company AmpereHour, hospitality platform goStops, mobile game publisher Felicity Games, and admissions platform Ambitio also received funding.

Some startups, such as upskilling platform Weskill, edtech company Dreamtime Learning, and battery technology firm Flowatt Battery Science, secured funding but chose not to disclose the exact amount.

Seed Funding Dominates the Investment Landscape

Seed funding remained the most popular investment stage, with four deals reported. Other funding rounds included pre-seed, Series A, pre-Series A, and Series B rounds, reflecting the diversity of startups attracting investment.

Leadership Movements in Indian Startups

This week also saw notable leadership movements. Daman Soni, former President and Chief Business Officer at GlobalBees, joined AstroTalk as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appointed three new non-executive independent directors—Nitin Savara, Rachna Dikshit, and Deepak Amitabh—strengthening its leadership team.

A Bright Future for Indian Startups

The surge in startup funding this week demonstrates the continued growth and potential of India’s startup ecosystem. With strong investment activity across various sectors, India remains a hotspot for innovation and business development, especially in fintech, edtech, and emerging technologies.