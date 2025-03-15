Trump Ensures Clean and Tidy Washington Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s Visit

Washington: Trump Focuses on Cleanliness and Safety Before Modi’s Visit to the US Capital US President Donald Trump emphasized his administration’s commitment to maintaining a cleaner and safer Washington ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US capital.

In a speech delivered from the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Saturday, Trump revealed that he had personally coordinated a “route run” to ensure that areas around the White House and the US Department of State were free from unsightly tents, graffiti, and potholes.

Efforts to Make Washington Presentable for World Leaders

Trump stated that ahead of key visits from world leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, the President of France, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, he took swift action to ensure the city’s appearance would be pristine.

“We had tents galore right opposite the State Department, and I made sure they came down immediately. I didn’t want our guests to see tents, graffiti, or broken barriers. We worked hard to make sure the city looked beautiful,” said Trump.

The US President underscored the importance of presenting a capital city that would reflect well on the nation, saying, “We want to have a capital that can be the talk of the world.”

Trump’s Commitment to Cleaning Up Washington

Trump emphasized that his administration would continue efforts to clean up the city. He specifically mentioned efforts to remove graffiti and tents, as well as the continued work with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser to address cleanliness and public safety.

“We are cleaning up our city. We are cleaning up this great capital, and we are not going to stand for crime. We are taking the graffiti down and working to improve safety for everyone,” Trump added.

PM Modi’s Visit Highlights Strong India-US Relationship

President Trump hosted Prime Minister Modi for an Official Working Visit to Washington, DC on February 13, marking a significant event within three weeks of Trump beginning his second term in office. The two-day visit underscored the strengthening ties between the US and India.

During his stay, PM Modi resided at the Blair House, a historic guest house adjacent to the White House. Upon welcoming Modi at the Oval Office, Trump expressed his pleasure in hosting his “friend” and reaffirmed the importance of the India-US relationship.

As a gesture of goodwill, Trump also gifted Prime Minister Modi a signed copy of his book ‘Our Journey Together’ and wrote “you are great” on the inside cover.