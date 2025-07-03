SpiceJet Flight Window Frame Falls Off Mid-Air, Passengers Panic

Pune: A mid-air scare unfolded on a SpiceJet flight travelling from Goa to Pune, after a window frame inside the aircraft unexpectedly came loose and fell off during the journey.

Incident Occurred on SpiceJet Q400 Aircraft

The incident occurred on a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft, known for operating shorter regional routes. According to airline officials, the detached window frame was a cosmetic (interior) panel meant primarily for shading and aesthetic purposes, and not a structural part of the aircraft’s outer fuselage.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

A statement from SpiceJet management clarified:

“A cosmetic window frame, installed for shading, became loose and fell off mid-air. There was no damage to the aircraft’s structure, and passenger safety was never compromised.”

Passengers Experienced Panic Mid-Flight

Despite assurances of safety, passengers onboard the flight reportedly experienced panic and anxiety as the frame dislodged while the aircraft was cruising. Some travelers described hearing a sudden noise before noticing the interior panel falling off. Cabin crew swiftly intervened to reassure passengers and ensure there were no further issues.

Also Read: US Threatens 500% Tariffs on Russian Oil Buyers: Jaishankar key respond

Aircraft Landed Safely in Pune

The flight continued to Pune without further incident and landed safely as scheduled. SpiceJet confirmed that the aircraft underwent a thorough inspection upon arrival.

The airline emphasized that while no technical fault endangered flight safety, passenger experiences during such incidents can be unsettling. SpiceJet has apologized to affected passengers for the inconvenience and is conducting a detailed investigation to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

No Injuries Reported

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all passengers disembarked safely in Pune. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been notified, and regulatory checks are expected to follow.