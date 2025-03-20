Spoiled Meat Supply: Hyderabad Trader Arrested for Selling Weeks-Old Meat to Hotels and Events!

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal meat trade, the Hyderabad Task Force police arrested a meat trader in Mangalhat and seized over 12 tons of meat and its by-products worth ₹8 lakh.

The trader, identified as Mohammad Afroz (40), was found to be stockpiling and selling goat and sheep meat, along with other parts, for weeks at a time for weddings and hotels across the city.

Details of the Seizure

According to Additional DCP of City Task Force, Ande Srinivasa Rao, Mohammad Afroz, a resident of Amarnagar Colony in Mangalhat, had been purchasing meat and by-products in bulk from Kashmir, Chanchalguda, and Jiyaguda at lower prices. These items were then stored in his premises for up to two weeks before being sold for ceremonial functions and to local hotels.

Following a tip-off, the Task Force team, led by CI Bal Swamy and SI Sai Kiran, conducted simultaneous raids at Afroz’s shop, warehouse, and residence on Wednesday. The authorities recovered 12 tons of goat and sheep meat, including parts like heads, feet, kidneys, livers, and brains, which were found to be completely spoiled and decomposed.

Health Risks and Legal Action

The decomposed nature of the meat raised serious health concerns, as consuming such meat could lead to dangerous diseases. During the raids, the seized meat was sent for lab testing in coordination with the GHMC Veterinary Officer from the 14th Circle.

Authorities have warned the public about the risks of consuming such meat, which could pose severe health hazards. A case has been registered against the accused, Mohammad Afroz, and he has been handed over to the Mangalhat Police for further investigation.

Task Force’s Role in Curbing Illegal Meat Trade

This operation highlights the ongoing efforts of Hyderabad’s Task Force to combat illegal and unsafe meat trade in the city. The authorities continue to monitor illegal activities closely to protect public health and safety, especially in the context of the increasing demand for meat during festivals and special events.

For more updates on the Task Force’s operations and actions to ensure food safety in Hyderabad, stay tuned to our news coverage.