Colombo: Sri Lanka experienced a significant power outage on Sunday when a monkey made contact with a power grid at a substation in the Panadura area, located in the suburbs of Colombo. The incident disrupted the entire electricity grid, leading to widespread outages across various regions.

The power outage began around 11:30 AM local time, leaving many areas without electricity for over five hours. Power Minister Kumara Jayakodi confirmed that the monkey’s interaction with the substation caused the entire grid to fail.

“A monkey came into contact with a substation of the power grid at Panadura,” the minister explained, as he addressed the media about the incident.

Quick Restoration of Power to Key Installations

While the power outage affected several areas, the state power entity was able to restore electricity to essential services quickly. Power was restored within an hour to the National Hospital and other crucial facilities to ensure that critical operations were not disrupted.

Water Supplies Also Affected

In addition to the power loss, officials warned that drinking water supplies in some regions could also be severely impacted due to the outage. Efforts were being made to minimize the effect on water systems and ensure the availability of essential resources.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of power grids to unforeseen disruptions and the challenges of maintaining infrastructure in urban areas.