SSC JE 2025 Notification Released: 1,340 Vacancies in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the much-awaited Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 recruitment notification, bringing good news to engineering graduates and diploma holders across the country. The notification aims to fill a total of 1,340 vacancies across various departments under the Government of India.

Application Process and Deadlines

The online application process for SSC JE 2025 is now open and will continue till July 21, 2025 (11 PM). Candidates can revise or correct their applications on July 22, 2025, during a one-day correction window. The SSC JE Tier-1 Examination will be conducted from October 27 to 31, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria: Qualifications Required

The required educational qualifications vary depending on the department:

BRO (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering or 3-year Diploma + 2 years’ work experience

Degree in Civil Engineering or 3-year Diploma + 2 years’ work experience BRO (Electrical/Mechanical): Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or Diploma + 2 years’ experience

Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or Diploma + 2 years’ experience CPWD (Civil/Electrical): Diploma in Civil or Electrical Engineering

Diploma in Civil or Electrical Engineering CWC (Civil/Mechanical): Degree or Diploma in the respective field

Degree or Diploma in the respective field Other Departments: Degree or Diploma in the relevant engineering discipline

Age Limit and Relaxation

Age Limits (as of January 1, 2025):

Up to 30 years for most posts (born between January 2, 1996, and January 1, 2008)

for most posts (born between January 2, 1996, and January 1, 2008) Up to 32 years for CPWD posts (born between January 2, 1994, and January 1, 2008)

Age Relaxation:

SC/ST: 5 years

5 years OBC: 3 years

3 years PwD: 10 years

10 years PwD + OBC: 13 years

13 years PwD + SC/ST: 15 years

15 years Ex-servicemen: 3 years after military service

Departments with Available Vacancies

The 1,340 JE vacancies are spread across multiple central government departments, including:

Border Roads Organization (BRO): Civil, Electrical & Mechanical

Civil, Electrical & Mechanical Central Water Commission (CWC): Civil, Mechanical

Civil, Mechanical Central Public Works Department (CPWD): Civil, Electrical

Civil, Electrical Farakka Barrage Project: Civil, Electrical

Civil, Electrical Military Engineer Services (MES): Civil, Electrical & Mechanical

Civil, Electrical & Mechanical DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence: Electrical, Mechanical

Electrical, Mechanical National Technical Research Organization (NTRO): Civil

Civil Central Water and Power Research Station: Civil, Electrical

Civil, Electrical Brahmaputra Board: Civil

Selection Process: Three-Stage Examination

The SSC JE 2025 selection process will be conducted in three stages:

Paper I (CBT): Computer-based test for 200 marks Paper II: Subject-specific exam with 100 questions for 300 marks Document Verification: For candidates who clear both papers

Candidates must qualify in both exams to be considered for final selection.

How to Apply

Interested candidates must apply online via the official SSC website. The application window closes on July 21, 2025, and corrections, if any, can be made on July 22, 2025.

Selected candidates will be appointed to Group B (non-gazetted) posts in various ministries, departments, and government institutions.

Attractive Salary Under 7th Pay Commission

Selected Junior Engineers will be eligible for a monthly salary ranging from ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400, as per the 7th Central Pay Commission, along with applicable allowances and benefits.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website and carefully read the full notification before applying.