SSC JE 2025 Notification Released: 1,340 Vacancies in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering
Candidates can revise or correct their applications on July 22, 2025, during a one-day correction window.
New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the much-awaited Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 recruitment notification, bringing good news to engineering graduates and diploma holders across the country. The notification aims to fill a total of 1,340 vacancies across various departments under the Government of India.
Table of Contents
Application Process and Deadlines
The online application process for SSC JE 2025 is now open and will continue till July 21, 2025 (11 PM). Candidates can revise or correct their applications on July 22, 2025, during a one-day correction window. The SSC JE Tier-1 Examination will be conducted from October 27 to 31, 2025.
Eligibility Criteria: Qualifications Required
The required educational qualifications vary depending on the department:
- BRO (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering or 3-year Diploma + 2 years’ work experience
- BRO (Electrical/Mechanical): Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or Diploma + 2 years’ experience
- CPWD (Civil/Electrical): Diploma in Civil or Electrical Engineering
- CWC (Civil/Mechanical): Degree or Diploma in the respective field
- Other Departments: Degree or Diploma in the relevant engineering discipline
Age Limit and Relaxation
Age Limits (as of January 1, 2025):
- Up to 30 years for most posts (born between January 2, 1996, and January 1, 2008)
- Up to 32 years for CPWD posts (born between January 2, 1994, and January 1, 2008)
Age Relaxation:
- SC/ST: 5 years
- OBC: 3 years
- PwD: 10 years
- PwD + OBC: 13 years
- PwD + SC/ST: 15 years
- Ex-servicemen: 3 years after military service
Departments with Available Vacancies
The 1,340 JE vacancies are spread across multiple central government departments, including:
- Border Roads Organization (BRO): Civil, Electrical & Mechanical
- Central Water Commission (CWC): Civil, Mechanical
- Central Public Works Department (CPWD): Civil, Electrical
- Farakka Barrage Project: Civil, Electrical
- Military Engineer Services (MES): Civil, Electrical & Mechanical
- DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence: Electrical, Mechanical
- National Technical Research Organization (NTRO): Civil
- Central Water and Power Research Station: Civil, Electrical
- Brahmaputra Board: Civil
Selection Process: Three-Stage Examination
The SSC JE 2025 selection process will be conducted in three stages:
- Paper I (CBT): Computer-based test for 200 marks
- Paper II: Subject-specific exam with 100 questions for 300 marks
- Document Verification: For candidates who clear both papers
Candidates must qualify in both exams to be considered for final selection.
How to Apply
Interested candidates must apply online via the official SSC website. The application window closes on July 21, 2025, and corrections, if any, can be made on July 22, 2025.
Selected candidates will be appointed to Group B (non-gazetted) posts in various ministries, departments, and government institutions.
Attractive Salary Under 7th Pay Commission
Selected Junior Engineers will be eligible for a monthly salary ranging from ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400, as per the 7th Central Pay Commission, along with applicable allowances and benefits.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website and carefully read the full notification before applying.