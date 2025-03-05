Steve Smith Announces ODI Retirement After Australia’s Loss to India

Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket following his team’s ICC Champions Trophy semi-final defeat against India in Dubai on Tuesday. Smith informed his teammates after the match that he would step away from ODIs with immediate effect, but he will continue to be available for Test and T20I cricket.

A Glorious ODI Career

Smith made his ODI debut in 2010 against the West Indies as a spin-bowling all-rounder before transforming into one of Australia’s most dependable batsmen. Over 170 ODIs, he amassed 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He also contributed with the ball, picking up 28 wickets at an average of 34.67.

World Cup Champion and Former Captain

Smith was a key part of Australia’s 2015 and 2023 ICC World Cup-winning teams. He took over as ODI captain in 2015 and, in his final match, led Australia in an interim capacity due to Pat Cummins’ absence. His leadership and batting prowess played a crucial role in Australia’s white-ball success over the years.

Champions Trophy Semi-Final Performance

In his last ODI match, Smith top-scored for Australia, making 73 off 96 deliveries on a tricky pitch after electing to bat first. His efforts helped Australia set a 265-run target, but India successfully chased it down, securing their place in the Champions Trophy final.

Smith Reflects on His ODI Career

“It has been a great ride, and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said.

“There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey. Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup, so it feels like the right time to step aside.”

Focus on Test Cricket

Smith emphasized that Test cricket remains his priority, with upcoming series against the West Indies and England on the horizon. He is also looking forward to competing in the World Test Championship Final.

The Australian cricket fraternity will remember Smith as one of the most consistent performers in ODI cricket, leaving behind a legacy of determination, leadership, and match-winning contributions.