Stop Smoking Now and See Amazing Changes in 72 Hours – Here’s What You Need to Know

Mumbai: Quitting smoking is one of the most beneficial decisions you can make for your health, regardless of how long you’ve been smoking. While some smokers believe it’s too late to reverse the damage, others feel that smoking just a couple of cigarettes a day isn’t harmful. However, both are myths, as experts reveal that even a small amount of smoking can harm your health, and quitting immediately starts the healing process.

Dr. Purabi Koch, a Consultant in Non-Invasive Cardiology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, explains, “There is no safe level of smoking. Even one cigarette a day can negatively impact your heart and lungs. But the good news is that once you quit, your body begins healing almost immediately.”

Immediate Health Benefits of Quitting Smoking

The First Few Hours: Heart Recovery Begins

The healing process starts almost instantly. Within just a few hours of quitting smoking, your heart rate and blood pressure begin to normalize. By the 12-hour mark, the carbon monoxide levels in your blood drop back to normal, allowing your organs to receive more oxygen.

24 to 72 Hours: Improved Lung Function and Healthier Skin

The most noticeable changes occur in the first 72 hours after quitting smoking.

Lung Function Improves : As nicotine leaves your system, your bronchial tubes relax, making breathing easier. Your lung capacity begins to increase, and tiny hair-like structures called cilia start to recover. These structures help clear mucus and toxins from your lungs, reducing coughing and congestion.

: As nicotine leaves your system, your bronchial tubes relax, making breathing easier. Your lung capacity begins to increase, and tiny hair-like structures called start to recover. These structures help clear mucus and toxins from your lungs, reducing coughing and congestion. Healthier Skin: Smoking restricts blood flow to the skin, leading to a dull, greyish complexion. Within three days, improved circulation begins to restore a more vibrant, healthier glow. Dr. Koch adds, “With proper hydration, nutrition, and skincare, the skin continues to repair itself over the next few weeks.”

Dealing with Nicotine Withdrawal

While your body begins healing, the mental challenges of quitting smoking may still persist, especially in the first few days. Symptoms such as irritability, anxiety, trouble concentrating, and increased appetite peak within the first 72 hours.

Dr. Koch explains, “Nicotine cravings are intense in the first few days, but they become easier to manage with time.” To manage withdrawal symptoms, consider physical activity, staying hydrated, and using nicotine replacement therapies like patches or gum. Support from family, friends, and trained professionals can also help ease the process.

Long-Term Health Benefits of Quitting Smoking

The benefits of quitting smoking extend far beyond the first few days. Over time, circulation improves, lung function strengthens, and energy levels increase. Long-term, the risks of heart disease, stroke, and cancer are significantly reduced.

When Is the Best Time to Quit Smoking?

The best time to quit smoking is right now. Dr. Koch emphasizes, “Every day you go without smoking adds years to your life and improves your overall well-being. It’s the best gift you can give yourself.”

If you’re considering quitting, seek support from healthcare professionals, explore nicotine replacement options, and remember that the healing process begins immediately after you quit. The first few days may be difficult, but the lifelong benefits are well worth the effort.

Start your journey to a healthier life today by quitting smoking and allowing your body to heal naturally.