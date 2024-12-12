Student from Andhra Pradesh Dies in Road Accident in Leicester, UK

In a tragic road accident in Leicestershire, United Kingdom, a 32-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh lost his life, while four others, including the driver, sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized.

According to the police, the accident occurred at 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the Kibworth area when the car’s driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and plunge into a ditch. Three of the passengers were critically injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The deceased, Chiranjeevi, hailed from Ongole and had recently graduated from Swansea University. He died on the spot due to the impact of the accident. The car was driven by a 27-year-old youth from Guntur, who was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving but was later released on bail.

Among the injured is Pranavi, a student at Leicester University and a native of Guntur, who sustained minor injuries and is reported to be in a stable condition. Another passenger, Badri, from Ongole, had recently completed his graduation. Another critically injured passenger, Hima Lal, a student of Nottingham University from Guntur, was residing in Leicester and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The families of all the students involved have been informed about the incident. The students were reportedly on their way to a warehouse for work when the accident occurred.

Preliminary investigations suggest that heavy rains caused the car’s tires to skid as its brakes failed. In an attempt to avoid a major collision, the driver tried to steer the car into a tree on the roadside. However, the vehicle went off the road and fell into a ditch, leading to the tragic accident.