Sudarshan Reddy Assumes Charge as Telangana Government Advisor with Cabinet Rank

Hyderabad: Congress MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy officially took on his role as an Advisor to the Telangana Government at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Representing the Bodhan Assembly constituency, Sudarshan Reddy has been recently designated as the Advisor for the Implementation of all flagship welfare and developmental schemes, holding the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister.

Also Read: Akbaruddin Owaisi Hits Back: “Every Ruling Party Needs AIMIM — That’s Our Strength”

Speaking on the occasion, Sudarshan Reddy expressed that he had a strong desire for a ministerial position, though he acknowledged not receiving the role due to certain circumstances.

He affirmed his commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities assigned to him with integrity and expressed gratitude to AICC leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for the opportunity to serve as a government advisor.

“We are committed to addressing the issues facing the villages. There has been a lack of progress since Telangana was established. The people of Telangana experienced ineffective programs under the previous administration. With the Congress government now in power, we are implementing various services, such as ration cards, high-quality rice, and free bus transport for women. To date, the state government has allocated ₹7,000 crore. The financial condition of the state is well-known. We will devise plans to carry out the current initiatives,” he said.

Earlier, Sudarshan Reddy conducted special prayers with his family in his office at the Secretariat. Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, along with several elected officials and senior administrators, offered their congratulations.