Sukesh Chandrashekar announces a lucky draw for Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Dum Dum’ song

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez‘s “Dum Dum” song has been showered with a lot of love by music lovers. Now, Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has also admired the scintillating number, saying that the song relates to him and Jacqueline and their present situation.

Sukesh wrote a letter to Jacqueline revealing how much he appreciated “Dum Dum”.

He wrote, “I am talking about your latest song “Dum Dum”, I watched it, knowingly, unknowingly, once again, every line and the visual of the song “Dum Dum” relates to “Us”, our love, and our current situation indirectly. Especially the line “Tere Bina Nikle Hai Dum Dum”, “Saansen Hai Seene Mein Kam Kam”, this so means us baby, our current situation vibe.”

“Anyone and everyone who watches this song will agree on this and relate to our love story. Baby Girl, I have no words to express – I thank you and love you for doing this song, this is so amazing…. baby you are offered multiple songs with amazing artists day inn and out, but you picking specifically track’s which indirectly relates our love story, our current situation, speaks words a zillion times, the love you have for me. As usual the world shall call me crazy for this, but a section of that world who know the meaning of love will understand and agree, rest I don’t care.”

Sukesh even announced a lucky draw to promote the song further and make it a blockbuster. He promised a 2 BHK fully furnished apartment to the 10 lucky winners.

He penned, “Baby now I need to do my part, I am gonna have a lucky draw for our fan’s, I am gonna make this song “Dum Dum” a blockbuster and The Most Viewed Song Of The Year 2025, in support of your song.”

“To all our fan’s, especially Jackie’s fan’s here is the deal, exactly “90 Days” from today a live lucky draw will be conducted online, where top 10 comments and view’s on YouTube of song “Dum Dum” will be selected. The winners, i.e. 10 lucky winners will win an 2 BHK fully furnished apartment worth 1 crore rupees each, in their respective city i.e. only in India. All registration and tax expenses are included, which would be borne by me.” he concluded.