Sukma Encounter: Security Forces Eliminate Maoist in Ongoing Anti-Naxal Operation

Raipur: A Maoist insurgent was killed on Friday in an intense encounter with security forces in the Kistaram area of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. The firefight occurred during an ongoing search operation conducted in the region’s dense forests.

Intelligence Leads to Security Operation in Maoist Hotspot

Based on actionable intelligence about Maoist movement, a joint task force was deployed comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA). Upon arrival, the team came under fire, leading to a retaliatory gun battle.

Sukma Police Confirm Maoist Casualty

Sukma police have confirmed that one Maoist was gunned down during the operation. The search in the surrounding forested areas is still underway to track any remaining insurgents.

Fallen CoBRA Soldier Honored by Chhattisgarh Leadership

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma paid tribute to CoBRA battalion soldier Mehul Solanki, who died in a separate encounter in Abujhmad, Narayanpur on May 21. His mortal remains were respectfully carried by the state’s top leadership.

Basava Raju, Top Maoist Leader with ₹10 Crore Bounty, Killed

In a major success for anti-Naxal forces, Basava Raju, a high-ranking Maoist politburo member and general secretary, was neutralized along with 26 other Maoists on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border. Raju had a bounty of ₹10 crore, making him one of India’s most wanted insurgents.

Celebrations Erupt After Major Anti-Naxal Victory

Following the successful operation, DRG soldiers celebrated in the jungle, singing and dancing near the site. Fireworks were reported in Narayanpur city, while families of security personnel performed traditional “Aarti” to welcome their loved ones.

Massive Weapons Cache Recovered from Encounter Site

Security forces seized a large cache of arms, including: