Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM’s message at Ramlila Maidan rally: AAP

New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will join the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan and read the message sent by the CM from Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) custody, said AAP on Sunday.

Senior leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to attend the rally organised to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the excise policy case.

Other prominent leaders who are expected to be present at the Ramlila Maidan include Tiruchi Shiva (DMK), Derek O’Brien (TMC), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), D. Raja (CPI), Farooq Abdullah (NC), Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML), Champai Soren (JMM), Kalpana Soren (JMM), and Aditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), among others.

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of excise policy favouring specific individuals.

The Chief Minister, whose ED custody was extended till April 1 by Delhi court, is also accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours, as claimed by the probe agency.