Supreme Court refuses to interfere with FIRs registered in wake of Justice Hema Committee report

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has refused to interfere with the criminal cases registered in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report, which shed light on the exploitation and unsafe working conditions faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

The court upheld the rule of law, emphasizing that any disclosure of a cognizable offense must be met with legal action.

Supreme Court’s Decision on FIRs in Kerala

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sanjay Karol, and Justice Sandeep Mehta ruled that the Kerala Police must proceed in accordance with the law, dismissing petitions seeking to halt the investigations.

The Apex Court further clarified that individuals who deposed before the Justice Hema Committee could seek relief from the Kerala High Court, which has been tasked with examining the legality of the FIRs filed based on the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) findings.

The Supreme Court’s stance reinforces the importance of legal accountability and due process in handling cases related to gender-based exploitation in the entertainment sector.

Justice Hema Committee Report: Key Findings

The Justice Hema Committee was established to investigate allegations of gender-based harassment in the Malayalam film industry. Based on testimonies from 51 industry professionals, the report, which was made public in August last year, uncovered deeply troubling patterns, including:

Rampant sexual exploitation and existence of casting couches

Unsafe and exploitative working conditions for female artists

Widespread fear of retaliation preventing survivors from speaking out

Lack of institutional support for victims within the industry

Following the report’s release, a wave of revelations from former actresses further corroborated the committee’s findings. In response, the Kerala Police swiftly acted, registering 11 FIRs against various film industry figures.

Prominent Personalities Facing Legal Action

The investigation has placed several well-known film industry professionals under scrutiny. Those currently facing legal proceedings include:

Mukesh Madhavan – Actor and CPI(M) legislator

– Actor and CPI(M) legislator Nivin Pauly – Popular Malayalam actor

– Popular Malayalam actor Jayasurya – Acclaimed actor

– Acclaimed actor Edavela Babu – Film actor and office-bearer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA)

– Film actor and office-bearer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Maniyanpilla Raju – Veteran actor

– Veteran actor Directors Ranjith and Prakash

Production executives Vichu and Noble

Actor Siddique

Kerala High Court’s Role and Nodal Officer Initiative

To ensure justice for victims, the Kerala High Court had earlier mandated the appointment of a nodal officer responsible for handling complaints related to sexual harassment within the film industry.

The jurisdiction of this officer was later expanded to allow grievances from individuals who had not initially deposed before the Justice Hema Committee.

Also Read | Plea in Supreme Court Seeks Appointment of Judicial and Expert Members to NGT

The court set a deadline of January 31 for complainants to register their grievances. This measure was taken to create a safer and more accessible reporting mechanism for women in the film industry, ensuring that survivors receive due attention and legal recourse.

Industry Reactions and Future Implications

The Supreme Court’s ruling marks a significant milestone in addressing systemic gender-based issues in the Malayalam film industry. While industry leaders and organizations have expressed mixed reactions, women’s rights activists have welcomed the decision, stating that it reinforces the importance of holding perpetrators accountable.

With the Kerala Police continuing its investigation and legal proceedings against the accused underway, the Malayalam film industry is now under greater scrutiny than ever before.

The Justice Hema Committee’s revelations have triggered an industry-wide reckoning, potentially paving the way for stronger policies and safer work environments for women in the entertainment sector.