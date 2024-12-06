Syrian Defense minister emphasizes army’s readiness to reclaim lost areas from rebel forces

Damascus: Syria’s Defense Minister has emphasized the army’s readiness to reclaim lost areas from rebel forces, describing the army’s withdrawal from the central city of Hama as a “tactic”.

Ali Mahmoud Abbas made the remarks on Thursday night in a televised statement when addressing the ongoing battles against rebel groups, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We have engaged in fierce and continuous battles against the most extreme terrorist organisations, which employ guerrilla tactics. This requires our armed forces to adopt appropriate strategies, including advances, withdrawals, and redeployments,” Abbas said.

The Minister described the current field situation as “good,” stating that the recent redeployment of forces outside Hama was a “tactical” measure to protect civilians.

“This is a temporary measure. Our forces remain on the outskirts of Hama, fully prepared to fulfill their national and constitutional duties,” he assured, reiterating that the military’s actions were part of a broader strategy to ensure long-term stability.

Abbas also accused the rebel groups of spreading disinformation aimed at creating chaos amid the army’s withdrawal, calling on residents to rely solely on information disseminated through official channels.

The Minister also expressed confidence in Syria’s ability to overcome the current challenges.

“With our army, people, leadership, and the support from our allies and friends, Syria is capable of surmounting any difficulties, no matter how severe they are,” he said.

The Minister’s remarks come as Syrian government forces are facing assaults by rebel groups, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, on multiple fronts in the northern, central, and eastern regions.

By Thursday, the rebel forces had seized major cities such as Aleppo and Hama after the army announced a withdrawal from Hama and redeployment of its forces outside the city.