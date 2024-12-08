Middle East

Syria’s PM says he is ready to hand over government to opposition

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said in a video statement that the government is ready to "extend its hand" to the opposition and hand over its functions to a transitional government.

Safiya Begum8 December 2024 - 15:13
Damascus: Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said in a video statement that the government is ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition and hand over its functions to a transitional government.

“I am in my house, and I have not left, and this is because of my belonging to this country,” Jalili said.

He said he would go to his office to continue work in the morning and called on Syrian citizens not to deface public property.

He did not address reports that President Bashar Assad has left the country.

Also Read: Syrian opposition claims rebel fighters entered Damascus

There was no immediate comment from the United Arab Emirates on Assad’s whereabouts. Assad’s family has extensive real estate holdings in Dubai. (AP)

