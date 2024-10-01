Entertainment

Tamil film superstar Rajnikanth hospitalised

Chennai: The health condition of Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth, admitted to a corporate hospital here late Monday night, is stable, and he is likely to undergo an elective procedure at the cath lab later in the day, a source said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the superstar a speedy recovery, and scores of the top actor’s fans sent their prayers on the social media and wishes, too, for his quick recovery.

“His condition is stable following his admission for digestive discomfort. He will undergo an elective procedure in the cath lab to attend to the problem near his abdomen, and will be later shifted to a room,” a source at the hospital said.

The 73-year-old popular actor is likely to be discharged on Tuesday evening, the source added.

