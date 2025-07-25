Task Force Busts Fake Butterfly Products Racket in Hyderabad, Two Arrested

Hyderabad: The East Zone Task Force police arrested two individuals, Kiran and Bal Singh, for selling counterfeit products under the name of the well-known Butterfly brand. The duo was running a shop named RJ Empix at the Feilkhana Complex in Begum Bazaar.

The operation was launched following a complaint lodged by an international corporate vigilance agency, bringing to light the ongoing sale of fake household appliances being passed off as genuine Butterfly products.

During the raid conducted at a godown in Maharajgunj, the Task Force seized 30 fake wet grinders and 64 counterfeit LPG stoves that closely resembled original Butterfly appliances. The accused were reportedly selling these low-cost imitations at competitive prices, deceiving unsuspecting customers and making illegal profits.

The seized goods are estimated to be worth around ₹6 lakh. Following the raid, the accused were handed over to the Afzalgunj Police Station for further investigation.

Authorities have urged consumers to be cautious and verify the authenticity of branded products before purchasing, in order to avoid falling prey to such frauds.