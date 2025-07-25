Hyderabad

Task Force Busts Fake Butterfly Products Racket in Hyderabad, Two Arrested

The operation was launched following a complaint lodged by an international corporate vigilance agency, bringing to light the ongoing sale of fake household appliances being passed off as genuine Butterfly products.

Mohammed Yousuf25 July 2025 - 16:50
Hyderabad: The East Zone Task Force police arrested two individuals, Kiran and Bal Singh, for selling counterfeit products under the name of the well-known Butterfly brand. The duo was running a shop named RJ Empix at the Feilkhana Complex in Begum Bazaar.

During the raid conducted at a godown in Maharajgunj, the Task Force seized 30 fake wet grinders and 64 counterfeit LPG stoves that closely resembled original Butterfly appliances. The accused were reportedly selling these low-cost imitations at competitive prices, deceiving unsuspecting customers and making illegal profits.

The seized goods are estimated to be worth around ₹6 lakh. Following the raid, the accused were handed over to the Afzalgunj Police Station for further investigation.

Authorities have urged consumers to be cautious and verify the authenticity of branded products before purchasing, in order to avoid falling prey to such frauds.

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
