Technology: Annoyed by Too Many Notifications? Just Change These Settings on Your Phone!

Nowadays, almost everyone uses a mobile phone. It has become an indispensable part of daily life, playing a crucial role in communication. However, frequent calls, messages, and notifications can sometimes cause disturbance or interrupt your work or personal time. To avoid these interruptions, experts recommend activating the Do Not Disturb (DND) mode on your phone.

What Is Do Not Disturb (DND) Mode?

Do Not Disturb mode is a useful phone feature that silences incoming calls, messages, alerts, notifications, and ringtones so that you won’t get disturbed. When activated, it helps maintain your focus whether you are working, driving, attending meetings, or studying seriously. DND mode ensures that you can continue your tasks without distractions.

Experts say this mode also allows customization—so you can allow calls or alerts from important contacts while muting the rest.

How to Enable DND Mode on Android Phones

If you use an Android phone, you can easily activate DND mode by following these steps:

Open Settings on your phone.

on your phone. Tap on Sound & Vibration or Notifications .

or . Select the Do Not Disturb option and toggle it on.

option and toggle it on. You can also schedule specific times during which DND should be active, like office hours or sleep time.

Additionally, you can customize which contacts are allowed to ring through and which are muted.

How to Enable DND Mode on iPhones

For iPhone users, turning on DND mode is simple:

Go to Settings .

. Tap on Focus .

. Select Do Not Disturb and enable it.

and enable it. In the Allowed Notifications settings, you can choose contacts who can reach you even when DND is on.

settings, you can choose contacts who can reach you even when DND is on. You can also set a schedule for when the mode should automatically activate and deactivate.

Benefits of Using DND Mode

Reduces distractions during important tasks or meetings.

Helps maintain concentration while studying or working.

Allows peaceful rest without disturbances from calls or notifications.

Improves safety by minimizing distractions while driving.

Customizable to allow calls from important contacts only.

Final Thoughts

Whether you have an Android or an iPhone, activating Do Not Disturb mode can greatly improve your productivity and peace of mind. It’s easy to set up and customize according to your needs. Try turning on DND mode today and enjoy uninterrupted focus and calm moments.