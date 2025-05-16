Hyderabad Water Board Criticized for Ignoring Website Updates

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), responsible for providing water services to nearly 10 lakh residents in Greater Hyderabad and surrounding areas, is facing criticism for failing to update key information on its official portal—particularly the Board of Directors section.

Despite administrative changes at the highest level, the HMWS&SB website continues to display outdated names and designations of senior IAS officers. For instance, A Santhi Kumari, who retired as Chief Secretary on April 30, is still listed in her former role on the portal.

Moreover, K Ramakrishna Rao, who took charge as the new Chief Secretary on May 1, is still shown as the Special Chief Secretary, Finance.

Transferred Officials Still Listed in Old Positions

Several other top officials who were transferred to new posts weeks ago also continue to be shown in their previous designations.

M Dana Kishore , now serving as Principal Secretary (LET&F) , is still listed in his earlier role on the HMWS&SB website.

, now serving as , is still listed in his earlier role on the HMWS&SB website. Ilambarithi , transferred from GHMC to HMDA as Secretary to Metropolitan Area & Urban Development Department , is still displayed as GHMC Commissioner .

, transferred from to as , is still displayed as . RV Karnan, the current GHMC Commissioner, is not yet mentioned on the Water Board’s portal.

A senior State government official, frustrated with the delay, emphasized the importance of maintaining up-to-date records on such a critical public service portal. “The Board of Directors section should reflect real-time updates, especially considering the public access and trust involved,” the official said.

Public Trust Depends on Digital Accuracy

In an era where transparency and digital governance are key priorities, the failure to update basic organizational information like the Board of Directors list not only reflects poorly on the department’s efficiency but also undermines public trust in government operations.