Hyderabad Soaked! Sudden Showers Drench Jubilee Hills to Hi-Tech City

Hyderabad: After a spell of dry and humid weather, moderate rainfall hit several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday evening, bringing much-needed relief to residents.

Areas including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, SR Nagar, Sanath Nagar, Film Nagar, Madhapur, Kondapur, Hi-Tech City, and Khairatabad experienced light to moderate showers.

Rain Brings Respite from Heat in Hyderabad

The rain started around late afternoon and intensified gradually in some localities, cooling down the temperatures and providing a break from the scorching heat. Commuters were seen taking shelter under metro stations and bus stops as the downpour picked up across tech and residential corridors.

Traffic Slows Down in Several Areas

Rainfall in busy traffic zones like Panjagutta, SR Nagar, and Hi-Tech City led to minor slowdowns. Traffic police were deployed at key junctions to manage waterlogged areas and direct the evening rush hour.

Rainfall Reported in Major Zones

The following areas in Hyderabad saw showers:

Jubilee Hills & Banjara Hills – Light to moderate rain

– Light to moderate rain Madhapur & Kondapur – Sudden showers; IT employees welcomed the cooldown

– Sudden showers; IT employees welcomed the cooldown Khairatabad, Sanath Nagar, and Film Nagar – Continued drizzle through the evening

IMD Forecast: More Showers Likely in Coming Days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated to scattered rain is expected in Hyderabad over the next few days. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and plan commutes accordingly.