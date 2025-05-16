Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Signs MoU with Google to Boost Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Hyderabad: In a significant move to enhance cybersecurity resilience, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with tech giant Google.

The partnership aims to strengthen cyber defence mechanisms and train the Telangana Police in handling cyber threats efficiently.

Google to Implement Cloud-Based Security Operations Center

As part of the MoU, Google will deploy its cloud-based Security Operations Center (SOC), Google SecOps, at no cost. The implementation will be carried out by Ilois Digital, an authorized partner of Google Cloud India Private Limited. The MoU is valid for three years and is expected to significantly improve the state’s cybersecurity capabilities.

The Google SecOps solution provides advanced tools for monitoring and responding to malicious cyber threats. It captures real-time data from networks and internet traffic, using deep analytics and threat intelligence to identify and flag potential security breaches.

Arete IR LLP to Provide Endpoint Detection and Response Services

In addition to Google’s SOC, Arete IR LLP will offer Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) services for the TGCSB, deploying the Sentinel One EDR solution. This service, also provided at no cost, ensures 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, analysis, and response across Telangana Police’s IT infrastructure.

The EDR solution will fortify endpoint security and enable a proactive approach to defending against cyberattacks, especially at the device and user access levels.

Training and Capacity Building for Telangana Police

An integral part of the MoU includes the training of Telangana Police personnel. The initiative will help officers effectively manage cyber incidents, implement response strategies, and leverage cutting-edge security technologies to protect public and governmental digital assets.

Official Statement from TGCSB

Shikha Goel, Director of TGCSB, stated:

“The MoU would help with the Security Operations Centre and Endpoint Detection and Response solution, which is a pivotal step in proactively identifying and neutralizing malicious security threats. This is a major boost to Telangana Police’s cyber defence capabilities.”

A Milestone in Telangana’s Cybersecurity Journey

This partnership with Google represents a major milestone in Telangana’s digital security roadmap, showcasing a collaborative approach to tackling evolving cyber threats. The initiative aligns with India’s broader goal of strengthening cybersecurity infrastructure across the country.