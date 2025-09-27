Telangana ACB Catches Junior Lineman, Police SHO for Demanding Bribes in Separate Cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has recently booked two public servants for demanding bribes in separate cases, highlighting ongoing vigilance against corruption in the state.

In Hyderabad, Srikanth Goud, a Junior Lineman in the Gachibowli Division, was caught by the ACB after demanding Rs. 30,000 and accepting a bribe of Rs. 11,000 from a complainant. The bribe was reportedly sought to show official favor, including changing wiring to sustain electricity inflow from 5 KV to 11 KV, as well as to unseal and reseal the electric meter at the complainant’s house.

Meanwhile, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a case was registered against Bathini Ranjith, Sub-Inspector of Police and SHO of Manuguru Police Station, for demanding a bribe of Rs. 40,000. The bribe was allegedly sought to issue notices to the complainant and his brother instead of arresting them in a pending case at the Manuguru Police Station.

The Telangana ACB has urged citizens to report any demand for bribes by public servants through multiple channels, including the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), or their official website (https://acb.telangana.gov.in). The bureau assured that the details of complainants and victims would be kept strictly confidential.

These actions demonstrate the ACB’s continued commitment to curbing corruption and holding public officials accountable for illegal activities.