Telangana

Telangana Announces 13-Day Dasara Holidays for Schools, Colleges in September 2025

The government has officially announced a 13-day Dasara holiday break for all schools and colleges from September 21 to October 3, 2025. Get all the details on dates, reopening, and the crucial SA-1 exam schedule here.

25 August 2025 - 14:01
Students in Telangana can look forward to a 13-day break for the Dasara festival in 2025, as announced by the School Education Department.
Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department has officially announced an extended 13-day holiday for the Dasara festival, providing a significant break for students and teachers across the state. The vacation is scheduled to begin on September 21, 2025, and will conclude on October 3, 2025.

This decision affects all government, private, and aided schools, as well as junior colleges throughout Telangana. The long festive break will allow students and staff to celebrate the state’s most prominent festival. Regular classes and academic activities are scheduled to resume on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Official Holiday Schedule

To ensure clarity for parents and academic institutions, the department has outlined the key dates for the vacation period:

  • Holiday Start Date: September 21, 2025 (Sunday)
  • Holiday End Date: October 3, 2025 (Friday)
  • Schools Reopen On: October 4, 2025 (Saturday)
  • Total Duration: 13 days

Key Examination Dates to Note

In line with the academic calendar, schools have been instructed to complete their Formative Assessment (FA-2) examinations before the Dasara vacation begins.

Following the break, students will need to prepare for their half-yearly examinations. The Summative Assessment (SA-1) exams are scheduled to be held from October 24 to October 31, 2025.

The evaluation of the SA-1 answer scripts will be completed shortly after, with results expected to be declared by November 6, 2025. The department has also clarified that no further examinations will be conducted in the month of November, allowing schools to focus on teaching and curriculum completion.

