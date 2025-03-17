Telangana Assembly’s Budget Session Enters Fourth Day

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly convened at 10:00 AM on Monday for the fourth day of its budget session.

Table of Contents Bills to Be Introduced

The session began with the Question Hour. Three significant bills are scheduled to be discussed in the Legislative Assembly today. According to the agenda released by Assembly Secretary V. Narasimhacharya on Sunday night, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will introduce the SC Classification Bill.

Following that, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar will present a bill aimed at providing reservations for SCs, STs, and BCs in education and employment sectors. Additionally, a bill proposing reservations specifically for BCs in local bodies will be introduced.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha will also introduce a bill proposing amendments to the Telangana Religious and Hindu Religious Institutions Bill.