Telangana Board Shocks Students: Full Marks Awarded for This Question!

Hyderabad: In a relief to thousands of Intermediate second-year students, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced that four marks will be awarded to those who attempted Question No. 7 in the English exam conducted on Monday.

The decision was taken after students raised concerns about the clarity of the pie chart lines in the question. Following these complaints, the Board held discussions with subject experts and determined that printing inconsistencies might have led to confusion.

Board Ensures Fairness for Students

In an official statement, the TGBIE clarified that to maintain fairness and prevent students from being at a disadvantage, full marks will be granted to all who attempted the question.

“A thorough discussion was held with subject experts to assess the issue. In the interest of fairness, the Board decided to award full marks for the respective question to all students who attempted it in the answer sheet,” the statement read.

Exam Statistics

A total of 4,46,992 students registered for the Intermediate second-year English exam, out of which 4,33,963 appeared for the test. However, 13,029 students were absent for the exam.

The Board’s decision has been welcomed by students and parents alike, ensuring that printing errors do not negatively impact the performance of deserving candidates.