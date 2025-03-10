No More Power Woes? Telangana DISCOM Adopts High-Tech System for Outage Control

Hyderabad: Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has begun implementing the Feeder Outage Management System (FOMS) technology across its 11 KV feeders to swiftly identify and resolve power supply issues, announced Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui.

Real-Time Monitoring for Faster Repairs

Faruqui explained that the system can automatically detect damaged or faulty sections in a feeder. The information, mapped through the Geographic Information System (GIS), is immediately sent to the concerned Assistant Engineer via the SASA app, accompanied by a buzzer alert. This allows repair teams to quickly locate and fix power disruptions, ensuring minimal downtime.

Additionally, the duration of power outages can now be monitored in real time, with updates reaching the highest levels of management, including the CMD.

Gradual Implementation Across Telangana

The new technology is being integrated into 8,621 feeders across TGSPDCL’s network, including 3,412 in GHMC areas and 5,209 in rural regions. So far, 4,433 feeders (GHMC – 1,353, Rural – 3,081) have been upgraded with the system. Faruqui stated that 2,000 more feeders will be brought under FOMS by the end of March, with the remaining to be covered by April.

Power Demand at Peak During Yasangi Season

During a video conference with Superintending Engineers and Chief Engineers from all circles and zones, Faruqui highlighted that Telangana’s Yasangi agricultural season is currently at its peak, with electricity demand touching 17,000 Megawatts.

He urged officials and staff to remain alert and take proactive measures to prevent power supply disruptions. Given the record-high energy consumption, ensuring uninterrupted power supply remains a top priority for DISCOM authorities.