Telangana Budget 2025: Record Allocation for Backward Classes and Welfare Schemes

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s 2025-26 budget has provided significant relief to the Backward Classes Welfare Department, with a record allocation of Rs 11,405 crore. This is a notable increase from the previous year’s allocation of Rs 9,200.32 crore, with an additional Rs 2,204 crore proposed for the current financial year. The allocation is aimed at enhancing the welfare of various backward communities in the state.

Key Highlights of the BC Welfare Department Allocation

In the latest budget, the Backward Classes Welfare Department has been allocated Rs 1,008 crore for departmental purposes and a substantial Rs 10,397 crore for welfare schemes. Furthermore, the government has allocated Rs 50 crore each for financial cooperatives of various castes, including Vaddera, Krishnabalija, Valmiki Boya, Bhatraju, and others.

Welfare Schemes for Corporations

The Telangana government has also allocated Rs 100 crore each for the Rajaka and Nai Brahmin corporations to aid in electricity charge concessions. Additionally, Rs 400 crore has been set aside for the MBC Corporation, demonstrating the state’s commitment to uplifting backward classes.

Empowering Communities Through “Rajiv Yuva Vikasam” and Welfare Departments

A key feature of this budget is the focus on self-employment through the newly introduced Rajiv Yuva Vikasam initiative. A total of Rs 34,079 crore has been allocated across four major welfare departments under this program:

Rs 11,405 crore for the BC Welfare Department

for the BC Welfare Department Rs 11,561 crore for the Scheduled Castes Development Department (SCDD)

for the Rs 7,522 crore for the Tribal Welfare Department

for the Rs 3,591 crore for the Minority Welfare Department

Special Allocations for Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Minorities

The Scheduled Castes Development Department has been allocated Rs 11,561 crore, with Rs 4,394.68 crore earmarked for the Telangana Social Welfare Guru Kula Educational Institutions Society. The government has also proposed Rs 1,000 crore for the Dalit Bandhu scheme, aimed at the welfare of Dalit communities, although last year’s proposed amount of Rs 2,000 crore was not released.

For the Tribal Welfare Department, Rs 7,522 crore has been allocated, including Rs 667.89 crore for the Tribal Guru Kula Samaj. Meanwhile, Rs 3,591 crore has been earmarked for the Minority Welfare Department, a Rs 589 crore increase compared to the previous year.

Women and Labor Welfare Allocations

The Women Development and Child Welfare Department has also received a substantial allocation of Rs 2,862 crore, which includes Rs 973 crore for departmental maintenance and Rs 1,888 crore for welfare schemes.

Also Read: Delhi Government Announces Major Pollution-Fighting Plans: Artificial Rain and More!

Furthermore, Rs 900 crore has been allocated to the Labor Welfare Department, with Rs 479 crore proposed for maintenance and Rs 421 crore for schemes aimed at improving the welfare of laborers in the state.

Focus on Self-Employment and Economic Growth

In line with the government’s focus on self-employment, the newly introduced Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme has been allocated Rs 6,000 crore. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to individuals through various welfare departments to support their entrepreneurial endeavors and contribute to the state’s economic growth.

The 2025-26 Telangana Budget is a comprehensive plan that addresses the welfare of backward classes, scheduled castes, tribals, minorities, women, and laborers, making significant strides towards achieving economic equality and empowerment. With these allocations, the government aims to foster inclusive growth and make Telangana a leading state in India’s development.