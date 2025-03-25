Telangana Cabinet Expansion: New Ministers to Take Oath on April 3?

The Congress High Command has given the green signal for the long-awaited Telangana cabinet expansion, confirming that the state government is gearing up for changes before the Ugadi festival. The much-anticipated expansion will take place ahead of the festival, with new ministers likely to take their oaths on April 3, 2025.

New Faces in the Cabinet

According to reports, the new cabinet will include representatives from various communities, with specific focus on providing opportunities to backward classes (BCs), scheduled castes (SC), and other key communities. Notable figures expected to be inducted into the cabinet include:

BC Representatives : Shri Hari Mudiraj and Government Whip Aadi Srinivas

: Shri Hari Mudiraj and Government Whip Aadi Srinivas SC Representative : Vivek Venkataswamy, MLA from Chennur

: Vivek Venkataswamy, MLA from Chennur Minorities : Amir Ali Khan, MLC representing minorities

: Amir Ali Khan, MLC representing minorities Reddy Representation: Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy

These additions are in line with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s efforts to ensure broad representation within the cabinet. Discussions involving top Congress leaders such as CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and newly appointed in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan have led to finalizing the names for the cabinet expansion.

Additional Ministerial Aspirants Eager for a Position

Several other key political leaders are also vying for ministerial positions as part of the upcoming cabinet reshuffle. Prominent names include:

Prem Sagar Rao, MLA from Mancherial

B. Ayilayya, MLA from Alair

Mall Reddy, MLA from Ibrahimpatnam

Baloo Nayak, MLA from Devarakonda

These leaders are hopeful of securing a place in the new cabinet and are working towards gaining the support of the Congress High Command. The final decisions will be crucial, with a lot of anticipation surrounding the final cabinet appointments.

A Pivotal Move for the Congress in Telangana

The cabinet expansion comes as a part of the Congress party’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its hold in the state. With important elections on the horizon, the reshuffle is expected to bring new energy to the ruling party and address the needs of various constituencies. As the Ugadi festival approaches, the political temperature in Telangana is heating up with much anticipation over who will be the next ministers.

The Telangana cabinet expansion is poised to bring significant changes, and the political corridors are abuzz with speculation regarding who will make the cut. The upcoming reshuffle could reshape the future of Congress in Telangana, and party members, as well as the public, are eagerly awaiting the announcements.