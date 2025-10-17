Telangana Cabinet Reviews Key Issues: BC Quota, Metro Phase-2, and Rythu Bharosa on Agenda

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy presided over a key Cabinet meeting at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat on Thursday, where several major policy issues came under discussion. The meeting focused on crucial subjects, including BC reservations, the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the state’s new mining policy, and the much-awaited Metro Phase-2 tenders.

According to sources, the Cabinet is expected to take a decisive step on the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project soon. However, Minister Konda Surekha was notably absent from the meeting. Reports suggest that Surekha skipped the session following tensions over recent police visit to her residence, expressing displeasure over the incident.

Focus on the BC Reservation Issue

The Cabinet deliberated on the future course of action following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the state’s Special Leave Petition (SLP) regarding 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs). Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to consult senior advocates and legal experts for their opinions and submit a detailed report within two days. The government is expected to chart its next legal and administrative moves based on these recommendations.

Approval for New Agricultural Colleges

In a significant move for the education sector, the Cabinet approved the establishment of three new agricultural colleges under Jaishankar Agricultural University. The new institutions will be set up in Nalgonda, Nizamabad, and Vikarabad districts—regions currently lacking such facilities—and will begin operations from the upcoming academic year.

Celebrations and Infrastructure Push

The Cabinet also announced plans to celebrate ‘Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsavam’ (People’s Governance and People’s Victory) from December 1 to 9, marking two years of the state’s “People’s Government.”

In addition, the Cabinet cleared an ambitious infrastructure initiative to develop 5,500 km of R&B ham roads at an estimated cost of ₹10,500 crore, with tenders expected to be called shortly.

The meeting reflected the government’s intent to balance welfare, infrastructure, and governance reforms as it prepares for its second anniversary in power.