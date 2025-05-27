Telangana Class 10 Supplementary Exams from June 3: Hall Ticket, Centers, and Timings

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) has completed all necessary arrangements for the 10th Advanced Supplementary Exams 2025, which are scheduled to be held from June 3 to June 13, 2025.

Over 42,000 Students to Appear for Telangana SSC Advanced Supplementary Exams

As per official reports, 42,832 students will appear for the supplementary exams across the state. These exams are specifically meant for students who failed in the SSC (Class 10) March 2025 board exams.

150 Exam Centers Set Up Across Telangana

To conduct the exams smoothly, the board has established 150 examination centers statewide. The exams will be conducted in the morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Hall Tickets Available for Download at bse.telangana.gov.in

The hall tickets for Telangana 10th Advanced Supplementary Exams are now available for download on the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in. The Board has clearly stated that students without a valid hall ticket will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Important Instructions for Students:

Reach the exam center by 9:00 AM sharp

Carry a printed copy of the hall ticket

Follow all exam guidelines and COVID-19 protocols (if applicable)

Fee Submission Deadline Has Ended

The fee payment window, including the late fee option, has already closed. The final deadline for payment with a late fee was May 16, 2025.

Telangana SSC Advanced Supplementary Results Expected in July 2025

The results for the 10th Advanced Supplementary Exams 2025 are expected to be released in July 2025. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.