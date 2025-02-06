Telangana CM’s Vision for a Trillion-Dollar Economy Takes Center Stage at WEF

Hyderabad: Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has lauded Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s ambitious vision to transform the state into a trillion-dollar economy within the next decade. Brende expressed his admiration for the CM’s plans during the WEF annual meeting in Davos, where Reddy’s vision for Telangana’s future was a key point of discussion among global business leaders.

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office shared the news on social media, highlighting a letter from Brende and WEF Managing Director Mirek Dusek, who thanked Reddy for his active participation in the Davos 2025 meeting, which was centered around the theme “Telangana Rising.”

Global Business Leaders Impressed by Telangana’s Future

In their letter, Brende and Dusek emphasized that the country’s business leaders found significant value in the discussions during the Country Strategy Dialogue on India, where Reddy outlined his plans for Telangana’s future. His vision for a “Rising Telangana 2050” and his ambitious roadmap to make the state net-zero by 2047, along with the development of India’s first net-zero carbon city near Hyderabad, were especially well-received by participants.

The WEF team expressed eagerness to collaborate with the Telangana government to support the realization of this transformative vision, reinforcing their commitment to working closely with the CM.

Key Investments and MoUs Signed

As part of the summit, the Revanth Reddy-led ‘TelanganaRising’ delegation secured impressive commitments, signing 20 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for investments totaling nearly Rs 1.79 lakh crore. These agreements include significant investments in data centres and pumped storage facilities, which are expected to play a pivotal role in the state’s economic development.

The successful meetings at Davos mark a significant step towards realizing Telangana’s ambitious goals, reinforcing its status as a rising hub for investment and innovation.