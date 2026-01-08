Telangana Dodla Milk Manager Attacked with Sword in Keesara, Condition Critical

Keesara sword attack on Telangana Dodla Milk manager Srinivas has triggered serious concern after a brutal early-morning assault in Medchal district, leaving the victim battling for life and police launching a manhunt for the accused.

Sword Attack at Keesara Main Junction

In a shocking incident reported in the early hours, Srinivas, a manager with Telangana Dodla Milk, was attacked with a sword at Keesara main junction. He had arrived at Keesara in a red Hyundai i20 car (TS 08 EP 7851) when the attack took place.

The assault caused severe injuries, and Srinivas’ condition is reported to be critical.

Victim Shifted to Hospital, Police Rush to Spot

After receiving information, Keesara police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured manager for emergency treatment.

Key details of the incident:

Location: Keesara main junction, Medchal district

Police shifted Srinivas to Srikara Hospital in the city for advanced treatment. He has been identified as a resident of Moulali.

Accused Identified as Milk Trader Kiran

According to preliminary investigation, the attacker has been identified as Kiran, a local milk trader. Police said Kiran had been supplying milk for some time and had pending dues with the Dodla company.

Sources said a dispute over recovery of pending payments led to a heated argument between Srinivas and Kiran, which allegedly escalated into the violent sword attack.

Police Hunt On for the Accused

Keesara police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the accused, who is currently absconding. Further investigation is underway to establish all circumstances surrounding the attack.

The Keesara sword attack on Telangana Dodla Milk manager Srinivas has raised serious questions over safety and business-related disputes turning violent in the region. Police have assured strict action once the accused is caught.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for latest updates.



