Telangana District Collector: Start Construction NOW or Risk Cancellation of Indiramma Illu House, Ashadha Delay Not Excuse

Wanaparthy, Telangana – June 20, 2025: Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi issued a stern warning to beneficiaries of the Telangana government’s flagship Indiramma Illu housing scheme: start construction immediately or risk cancellation of your allotted house, regardless of the ongoing Ashadha month.

Key Directive and Warning

The Mandate: Beneficiaries must commence construction of their sanctioned houses without further delay.

Beneficiaries must commence construction of their sanctioned houses without further delay. The Ultimatum: Houses will be cancelled if construction is postponed using the Ashadha month (traditionally considered inauspicious for new beginnings in some communities) as an excuse.

Houses will be cancelled if construction is postponed using the Ashadha month (traditionally considered inauspicious for new beginnings in some communities) as an excuse. The Incentive: The first installment of ₹1 lakh will be promptly deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries who complete the basement construction phase.

Collector Surabhi delivered this directive on Thursday while performing the Bhoomi Puja for Indiramma houses in Velturu village, Peddamandadi mandal. He emphasized that government-provided opportunities should not be squandered due to superstition.

Addressing Delays in Velturu

Despite 23 houses being sanctioned in Velturu village, many beneficiaries have not started construction, citing the Ashadha month and the lack of “auspicious times.” The Collector, observing this delay firsthand, reiterated that such reasoning is unacceptable under the scheme’s guidelines.

“Do not delay the construction of your houses by saying it is the month of Ashada and there are no auspicious times,” Surabhi stated firmly. “Start the construction work of your houses soon, otherwise the sanction will be cancelled.“

Scheme Context and Progress

The ambitious Indiramma Illu scheme aims to provide housing for the needy across Telangana. Initially, 3,500 houses were sanctioned per assembly constituency. While many beneficiaries have begun construction, delays, particularly attributed to seasonal beliefs like those during Ashadha, have emerged as a concern in pockets like Wanaparthy. The Collector’s warning aims to ensure timely project completion.

Focus on Education

During his visit, Collector Surabhi also participated in the Gram Sabha at Velturu Gram Panchayat Bhavan. He met with Indiramma Illu beneficiaries and shifted focus to education, specifically advocating for girls’ higher education.

He strongly advised parents to ensure every girl child who has passed the tenth standard is admitted to college.

School teachers and the Gram Panchayat Secretary were instructed to take responsibility for facilitating this goal.

Surabhi also distributed books, uniforms, and bags to high school students in the village.

The Collector’s dual message underscores the administration’s push for both tangible asset creation (housing) and human capital development (education), urging beneficiaries to act decisively to secure their entitled benefits.