Telangana Earthquake Alert: Ramagundam Named Potential Epicentre, Tremors May Reach Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 10 April 2025 – A high-risk Telangana Earthquake Alert has put authorities on standby after seismologists flagged Ramagundam as a potential epicentre. Experts warn that tremors may reach Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and parts of Andhra Pradesh, urging residents to stay prepared.

Telangana Earthquake Alert: Key Updates

Potential Epicentre: Ramagundam, northern Telangana.

Ramagundam, northern Telangana. Affected Areas: Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, and Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati.

Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, and Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati. Risk Level: Magnitude 5.5–6.0 anticipated within 72 hours.

Why Ramagundam is a Potential Epicentre

Located near active fault lines, Ramagundam’s geological instability has triggered the Telangana Earthquake Alert. Historical seismic activity and recent tectonic shifts heighten risks of strong tremors.

Dr. Anika Reddy, Geologist: “Ramagundam’s fault lines are reactivating. While Hyderabad isn’t the epicentre, its dense infrastructure could amplify tremor impacts.”

Telangana Earthquake Alert: Map highlighting Ramagundam as potential epicentre and Hyderabad tremor zones.

Tremors May Reach Hyderabad: Safety Guidelines

With tremors expected to reach Hyderabad, disaster teams are prioritizing:

Structural Inspections: Critical review of bridges, flyovers, and high-rises. Emergency Kits: Residents advised to stock water, medicines, and flashlights. Safe Zones: Identify open areas or earthquake-resistant buildings.

GHMC Commissioner Rajeshwar Tiwari: “Hyderabad is prepared, but vigilance is key. Avoid panic and follow official alerts.”

Government’s Telangana Earthquake Alert Response

Disaster Teams Deployed: TSDMA units stationed in Ramagundam and Hyderabad.

TSDMA units stationed in Ramagundam and Hyderabad. 24/7 Helplines: Emergency numbers circulated via SMS and social media.

Emergency numbers circulated via SMS and social media. Awareness Drills: Schools and offices to conduct safety sessions on 12 April.

Ramagundam Epicentre: What Residents Must Do

Evacuate unstable buildings immediately.

Monitor real-time updates from IMD and TSDMA.

Avoid spreading unverified information.

Latest Developments on the Telangana Earthquake Alert

IMD Hourly Updates: Track intensity changes via IMD’s official app.

Track intensity changes via IMD’s official app. Ramagundam Schools Closed: Precautionary shutdown until further notice.

Precautionary shutdown until further notice. Aftershock Preparedness: Post-quake safety drills scheduled statewide.

The Telangana Earthquake Alert underscores the need for calm and readiness. While tremors may reach Hyderabad, systematic planning minimizes risks. Follow trusted sources like IMD and avoid speculation.

Final Update: Authorities confirm the Ramagundam epicentre threat remains active. Munsif News 24×7 will provide live updates as the situation evolves.

Reported by Munsif News 24×7 on 10 April 2025. For verified alerts, visit TSDMA Website.