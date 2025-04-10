Transport Department New Order: High Security Registration Plates Mandatory for Older Vehicles by Sept 2025 Deadline

The Telangana Transport Department new order, High Security Registration Plates Mandatory for Older Vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, with a strict Sept 2025 Deadline for compliance. Failure to install these tamper-proof plates will result in penalties, legal action, and denial of essential transport services, as per the updated guidelines.

Transport Department New Order: High Security Registration Plates Mandatory for Older Vehicles Registered Before April 2019 | Tamper-Proof Design, Sept 2025 Deadline

Transport Department New Order: What Vehicle Owners Need to Know About the HSRP Mandate

Deadline: September 30, 2025.

September 30, 2025. Applicability: All two-wheelers and four-wheelers registered on or before April 1, 2019.

All two-wheelers and four-wheelers registered on or before April 1, 2019. Non-Compliance Penalties:

Denial of ownership transfer, fitness certificates, and address changes.

Legal cases under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Fines and traffic police action for vehicles without HSRP post-deadline.

High Security Registration Plates (HSRP): Why They’re Mandatory for Older Vehicles by Sept 2025

HSRP plates enhance road safety and compliance through:

Tamper-proof design with laser-etched codes.

with laser-etched codes. Uniformity in number plates nationwide.

in number plates nationwide. Advanced security features like holograms and IND logos to curb theft.

Steps to Install HSRP Before Sept 2025 Deadline

Visit the Official Portal: Go to www.siam.in and click “Book HSRP”. Enter Vehicle Details: Provide registration number, chassis number, and select the vehicle manufacturer. Choose Vendor: Redirect to an authorized OEM vendor for order processing. Pay Online: Complete payment and schedule installation. Get HSRP Fitted: Share installation updates via SMS and upload proof to the portal.

Legal and Enforcement Measures

Supreme Court Directives: The order aligns with national road safety guidelines.

The order aligns with national road safety guidelines. Insurance & Pollution Checks:

Insurance companies cannot renew policies without HSRP.

without HSRP. Pollution testing centers will deny certificates to non-compliant vehicles.

Traffic Police Vigilance: Vehicles without HSRP after Sept 2025 will face fines and impounding.

HSRP Pricing and Transparent Implementation

Two-wheelers: ₹320 – ₹380.

₹320 – ₹380. Four-wheelers: ₹590 – ₹700.

₹590 – ₹700. OEM Responsibilities: Display pricing clearly and provide real-time SMS updates to owners.

Act Now to Avoid Last-Month Rush

With the Sept 2025 deadline approaching, vehicle owners are urged to book slots early. Delays may lead to service bottlenecks or penalties.

Final Reminder: The Transport Department’s new order emphasizes that HSRP installation is the owner’s responsibility. Ensure compliance to stay lawful and avoid disruptions.

What is the Transport Department’s new order on High Security Registration Plates (HSRP)? The Transport Department’s new order mandates all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 to install tamper-proof High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) by the Sept 2025 Deadline. Non-compliance will attract penalties. Which vehicles need HSRP under the Sept 2025 Deadline? All older vehicles—both two-wheelers and four-wheelers—registered on or before April 1, 2019 must comply with the HSRP mandate. This ensures nationwide uniformity and enhanced road safety. What happens if I miss the Sept 2025 Deadline for HSRP installation? Failure to install High Security Registration Plates by the deadline will result in:

– Denial of transport services (fitness certificates, ownership transfers).

– Legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

– Fines and traffic police complaints. How do I book an HSRP installation slot for my older vehicle? Visit the official portal www.siam.in, enter your vehicle’s registration and chassis number, select your manufacturer, and pay online to secure a slot before the Sept 2025 Deadline. Why are High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) mandatory for older vehicles? HSRP features advanced security elements like holograms and laser codes to prevent theft, ensure uniformity, and improve traceability. The Transport Department’s order aligns with national road safety standards.

Vehicle owners must act swiftly to meet the Sept 2025 Deadline set by the Transport Department’s new order for High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) installation. By adhering to the guidelines, owners of older vehicles can avoid fines, ensure road safety, and stay compliant with national regulations.

Reported by Munsif | April 10, 2025